MICHAEL WAYNE RUBINOFF
Michael Wayne Rubinoff, 70, died Feb. 3, 2021. He was born in Chicago and lived in Phoenix.
He is survived by his brother, Harry J. Rubinoff; his sister-in-law, Judith Engelman; his cousin, Mansha Hale Donohue; and his nephew, Marc Brian Rubinoff.
Services were held at Beth El Cemetery.
Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary. JN
