MARILYN STEINBERG
Marilyn Steinberg passed away during the morning of Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, just a few weeks before her 93rd birthday. Her husband, Dr. Raymond Steinberg, predeceased her, passing away on Feb. 14, 2018, at the age of 97.
Marilyn was born in 1928 in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Max (Manny) and Sylvia Friedman who immigrated from Eastern Europe in the first decade of the 20th century. Marilyn had one sibling, Gerald Friedman, who was three years her junior.
With the onset of the depression, the extended Friedman family took up residence in a small town in New Jersey. The Friedmans were blessed with musical talent and took pride in the fact that each sibling was accomplished in a different instrument. Unlike her father Manny, who was a violinist, Marilyn took an interest in piano, and she rapidly became a skillful classical pianist. In Marilyn’s midteens, the family moved back to Brooklyn, and Marilyn began studies at the New York Conservatory of Music.
In 1950, Marilyn was introduced to her future husband, Raymond Steinberg, by his sister Miriam (Micky) Lane, and Marilyn and Ray were married at the end of that year. They moved to Toledo, Ohio, in the early 50s and Marilyn assimilated into the very large Steinberg family. While her husband furthered his medical studies and started his practice, Marilyn was a wellknown piano teacher in Toledo. She then became a leader in the Jewish community as one of the youngest presidents ever of Hadassah. She was recognized for the beautiful speeches that she gave and her inspiring leadership. She later became the first female member of the National Board of the United Jewish Federation.
Marilyn is survived by four sons: Laurence (67), Robert (66), Peter (63) and Michael (60); 10 grandchildren, Quinton and Dylan (Laurence), Aaron, Danny, Heather and Max (Robert), Samuel and Isabel (Peter), and Joshua and Addison (Mike); and three great-grandchildren, August and Levon (Aaron) and Leor (Addison). Marilyn had particularly close relationships with Randi Goeckeler and Melanie Goldstein, the children of her brother, the late Gerald Friedman.
Marilyn’s exhibited her unique talents in so many ways — as a great writer, a great musician, with the beautiful speeches she wrote and the exquisite home she created. But most of all, she was a great and caring mother with an unwavering commitment to her family. She will be missed by all. JN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.