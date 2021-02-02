JORDAN GREENLAND
It is truly with a sorrowing heart that we announce the passing of Jordan Greenland, originally from Brooklyn, New York, residing in Phoenix for 48 years. Jordan had a short, hard-fought battle with cancer.
Jordan is survived by daughter Randee (Greenland) Rudick, son-in-law Steve Rudick, grandson Justin Rudick, wife Sharon Friendly-Greenland, stepdaughter Lezli Ungerman, son-in-law Massimo Casini of Italy, stepson Jordan Ungerman and wife Veronica Berkovitz-Ungerman of Toronto, and four other grandchildren: Kyle Ungerman of Israel, Shelby Ungerman of Toronto and Emily and Elia Casini of Italy. JN
