ESTHER SALZMAN
Esther Salzman passed away January 17 in her residence. She was 89. Esther, originally from Philadelphia, lived in Phoenix for 62 years. She was married to Albert Salzman for 46 years. Albert passed away 11 years ago. Esther was a bookkeeper throughout her adult life until she retired. She also assisted Al in his new career by maintaining invoices and orders.
All who knew her agreed that Esther was a very sweet person — in her personality as well as with her culinary preferences. She loved ice cream and anything chocolate. And she had a giggle that was uniquely hers
and heard often.
Esther was always eager and ready to travel anywhere with family and friends. She and Al enjoyed numerous vacations overseas and throughout the U.S. Often Es said she would like to have traveled even more.
Esther was an avid reader and always had three or four books going at once. She loved cooking for frequent family get-togethers, although baking was her favorite kitchen activity.
Esther is survived by her stepdaughter, Bonnie Salzman in Phoenix; her stepson, Harry Salzman (Carol) of Colorado Springs; and her sister Shelly Garcia of Philadelphia. Esther’s six other sisters and brother are deceased. She was close to her nephew Bob Golden (Teri) and their children and grandchildren. She had numerous nephews and nieces with whom she stayed in touch, and will also be missed by her childhood friend Elaine Duritz in Pennsylvania.
The family is grateful to all the caregivers and support staff who contributed to Esther’s care at The Beatitudes. The caregivers said of Esther: “She was the easy one, always cheerful, accepting and agreeable.”
Due to COVID, the family had a graveside service and will celebrate her life when social distancing is not required. Contributions are suggested to The Beatitudes, Alzheimer’s Research or Beth El Congregation. JN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.