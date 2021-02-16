DIANE WISE SANDLER
Diane Wise Sandler, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, died from Lewy Body Dementia on Jan. 11, 2021, in Phoenix. Diane was born on Jan. 6, 1942, to Abraham and Rose Wise in Cleveland, Ohio. She is survived by her husband, Steve; daughters, Andrea Svetly (Andrew), Jennifer Sandler and Renee Shamblin (John); her grandchildren, Joseph, Conner and Grady Svetly, Blake and Landry Shamblin; sister, Edie Stoneman; and her cherished dog, Lucy.
After graduating from North High School, she met and married Stephen Sandler in 1962, beginning a love affair and partnership that lasted over 58 years. Diane was devoted to her daughters and family. She was their strongest advocate in all their pursuits. She attended every football game, cheer competition or swim meet with a video camera on her shoulder to record all events for posterity.
Diane also excelled in the workplace. She was a personnel consultant specializing in the legal field until she decided to take on the office management of the family business, Financial Management Services. After “retirement” she put her love of travel to use and formed “The Savvy Traveler” where she took great joy in planning vacations for friends and family. She passed on to her family the importance of “giving back” as an active supporter of many charitable organizations, especially those devoted to children and animals.
Diane was an avid sports fan, and over the past 40 years as a season ticketholder to ASU sports and the AZ Cardinals, she faithfully cheered on her teams (or read books while sitting in the stands) with Steve. She also was an event planner extraordinaire — not only planning family celebrations but designing and creating the décor as well. Diane loved adventure. She and her husband took over 35 cruises, and together they rode camels in the Middle East, went on safari in Africa, walked on glaciers in Alaska, toured the Great Wall in China, snorkeled in the Seychelles, and voyaged up the Amazon River. But her greatest pleasure was her family. She loved hosting gatherings in her home and spending time with her grandchildren.
Diane was a force of nature — her vibrant spirit, wit and love will be greatly missed. She and Steve planned to live out their lives together — she is gone way too soon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in her honor be made to Desert Voices Oral Learning Center (desert-voices.org). Her two oldest grandchildren were students there and it held a special place in her heart. JN
