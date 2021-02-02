CHERYL JAMISON
On Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, Cheryl Jamison succumbed to COVID-19 at the age of 64. Cheryl leaves behind a brother, Ira Jamison (Ilene), and a wealth of friendships from near and far. She is predeceased by her parents, Natalie and Phillip Jamison. Born in Chicago, Cheryl also lived in Maryland, Texas, Colorado and ultimately in Arizona. Cheryl enjoyed a successful career in the hospitality industry. She engaged her passion of writing through poetry and doting on her beloved dog until Maggie’s passing. Cheryl will be deeply missed both by family, and her many friends from childhood and her places of work. Cheryl’s fondness and concern for animals can be celebrated through a donation to Animal Guardian Network (animalguardiannetwork.org). JN
