JUNE RUBY SHERMAN
June Ruby Sherman, 95, died Jan. 18, 2021. She was born in London, England and lived in Peoria.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherri Topf; her sons, David and Richard Sherman; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Services were held at Mt. Sinai Cemetery.
Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary.
SARAH GERTRUDE SHORE
Sarah Gertrude Shore, 97, died Jan. 20, 2021. She was born in Toronto, Canada and lived in Phoenix.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Karp; her sons, Lawrence and Edward Shore; and four grandchildren.
Services were held at Beth El Cemetery.
Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary. JN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.