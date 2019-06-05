Laura Alvarez and Jeffrey Aronson
Carol and Michael Aronson of Scottsdale announce the engagement of their son, Jeffrey Aronson of Pasadena, California, to Laura Alvarez, also of Pasadena.
Parents of the bride-to-be are Liborio and Elsy Alvarez of Silverlake, California.
Laura earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a master’s in geography from Indiana University. She works as a manager for HN Workplace at Herbalife Nutrition.
Jeffrey earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications from Arizona State University. He is a lead media operator at ESPN in Los Angeles.
The wedding will take place on Feb. 8, 2020, in Arcadia, California.
