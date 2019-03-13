Leo Lahr Roth
Leo Lahr Roth will become a bar mitzvah on March 16, 2019, at Temple Chai. He is the son of Heather Lahr and Brad Roth of Scottsdale.
Grandparents are Marlene and Lanny Lahr of Paradise Valley; Ken and Robin Roth of Paradise Valley; and the late Diane Roth.
For his mitzvah project, Leo volunteered his time at Desert Stages Theatre. He volunteered in the tech booth for numerous youth productions over the past year.
Leo is a student at Pardes Jewish Day School and enjoys sports, including football, soccer and basketball, and attending sporting events.
Max Peter Wittenberg
Max Peter Wittenberg will become a bar mitzvah on March 30, 2019, at Congregation Or Tzion. He is the son of Stacie and Aaron Wittenberg of Phoenix.
Grandparents are the late Sherryl and Peter Winegarden; and Phyllis and Judge Charles Wittenberg of Toledo.
For his mitzvah project, Max volunteered with SC del Sol and the Special Olympics. Once a week, Max joins the Special Olympic athletes for an hour of running, kicking and shooting. The beauty of the program is that it is a peer-driven environment in which Max is able to give his time and provide guidance, mentorship and friendship in a fun, lively and energetic environment.
Max is a student at Pardes Jewish Day School and enjoys playing soccer, reading, traveling and eating good food.
Jack Alexander Mason
Jack Alexander Mason will become a bar mitzvah on April 6, 2019. He is the son of Lisa and Jarrod Mason of Phoenix.
Grandparents are Rita and Dennis Onofrio of Las Vegas; Karen and Murray Riss of Memphis; and Ronni and the late Roy Mason.
For his mitzvah project, Jack participated in the inaugural Project 34 baseball charity event that helps raise money for people who have experienced spinal cord injuries.
Jack is a student at Explorer Middle School and enjoys baseball, football and basketball.
