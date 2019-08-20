Xander Joseph Simmons
Xander Joseph Simmons becomes a bar mitzvah on Oct. 12, 2019, at Congregation Beth Israel. He is the son of Tami and Ed Simmons of Cave Creek.
Grandparents are Susan and Sheldon Babendure of Omaha, Nebraska; and Ed Simmons, Jr. of Bend Oregon, and the late Tracy Simmons.
For his mitzvah project, Xander is helping at a small dog shelter with collections of needed services.
A student at Sonoran Trails Middle School, he enjoys baseball and soccer, is interested in acting in Los Angeles in TV and film, and is a future problem solvers team representative.
Jose Armando Kudler
Jose Armando Kudler becomes a bar mitzvah on Sept. 14, 2019, at Congregation Or Tzion. He is the son of Marty Kudler of Phoenix.
Grandparents are Sondra and Joel Kudler of Whittier, California.
For his mitzvah project, Jose volunteered nearly every Saturday for three months at Animals Benefit Club, a no-kill dog shelter. He mainly helped socialize the dogs to make them more adoptable, as well as bring them some joy and companionship.
A student at Madison Meadows Middle School, he enjoys playing many sports, especially track, basketball, pro scooters and football. He also enjoys time with his dog, Smokey, as well as drawing, swimming, video games and being with friends. JN
