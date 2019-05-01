Zachary Lee Daitch
Zachary Lee Daitch will become a bar mitzvah on May 18, 2019, at Congregation Beth Israel. He is the son of Mandy and Jim Daitch of Paradise Valley.
Grandparents are Candy and Joel Arthur of Paradise Valley and Cindy and Harold Daitch of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.
For his mitzvah project, Zachary participated in Miracle League, an organization that teaches kids with disabilities how to play baseball.
A student at Phoenix Country Day School, Zachary enjoys baseball, music, mountain biking, skiing and tennis. JN
