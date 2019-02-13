Ethan Benjamin Kelly
Ethan Benjamin Kelly will become a bar mitzvah on March 2, 2019, at Temple Kol Ami. He is the son of Leslee Kelly and Shane Kelly of Scottsdale.
Grandparents are Judi and Howard Friedman of Scottsdale; and Linda and Kerry-Ben Kelly of Scottsdale.
For his mitzvah project, Ethan joined Boys Team Charity and has volunteered with many organizations. His favorite is Home Fur Good, where he takes care of the dogs and helps with adoption events. His second favorite is Feed My Starving Children, where he helps package food that is sent all over the world to feed children.
A student at the Mountainside Middle School, he enjoys skateboarding, soccer and video games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.