Ethan Gregory Lipson
Ethan Gregory Lipson will become a bar mitzvah on Aug. 24, 2019, at Temple Chai, with a celebration afterward at the Orange Tree Golf Resort. He is the son of Jodi and Rami Simpson of Phoenix.
Grandparents are Shirley and Saul Gold of Merrick, New York; and Stefanie and Michael Lipson of Phoenix.
For his mitzvah project, Ethan vol- unteered at ICM Food Bank. He also connected with Remember Us, an orga- nization that remembers children who died in the Holocaust. Ethan will honor the memory of Yitzhak Kriger, who died at the age of 12 before he could be called to the Torah.
Ethan enjoys traveling, bicycling, gaming, swimming and acting in school plays. He has a passion for dinosaurs and wants to become a paleontologist. He is an advanced blue belt in karate and is working achieve his purple belt in September. Ethan also volunteers at the Phoenix Herpetological Society. JN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.