Naomi Orly Fox
Naomi Orly Fox will become a bat mitzvah on Feb. 23, 2019, at Congregation Kehillah. She is the daughter of Daniella and Richard Fox of Gilbert.
Grandparents are Brenda Shrader of Scottsdale; William Shrader and Kristin Bloomquist of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Loretta Fox of Southampton, New Jersey; Gloria and Alan Fox of Del Ray Beach, Florida; and Bheelek Diasham of Sun City.
For her mitzvah project, Naomi is doing her part to end food insecurity in her community. She is coordinating a food drive to donate to the Just 3 Things food pantry that supports the Real World Job Development program established by JFCSAZ. She is also coordinating the donation of gifted Girl Scout cookies for her troop to benefit the pantry. Most importantly, she is developing a cookbook that will be printed and distributed at the pantry to encourage the patrons to make new, different and healthy foods with the most common items from the pantry shelves.
A student at Arizona College Prep - Erie, she enjoys Girl Scouts, piano, drawing, reading, yoga and animals.
Logan Scott Mason
Logan Scott Mason will become a bar mitzvah on March 16, 2019, at Temple Emanuel of Tempe. He is the son of Kimberly and Scott Mason of Chandler.
Grandparents are Ilene and the late Alan Blau of Tempe; and Harriet and Ralph Mason of Sun Lakes.
For his mitzvah project, Logan made dog treats and sold them to friends and family. He used the money to buy supplies for the Arizona Animal Welfare League.
A student at Kyrene Aprende Middle School, he enjoys sports of all kinds. He plays lacrosse. He likes video games, air soft games biking, and listening to music.
