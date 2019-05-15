Rylee Faith Cohen
Rylee Faith Cohen will become a bat mitzvah on June 1, 2019, at Congregation Or Tzion. She is the daughter of Liza and Michael Cohen of Scottsdale.
Grandparents are Laura and David Sharpe of Scottsdale; Renee Cohen of Scottsdale and the late Lawrence Cohen.
For her mitzvah project, Rylee is volunteering at Arizona Helping Hands, where she collected art items for children and families in the foster care system.
A student at Desert Canyon Middle School, Rylee enjoys tennis, spending time with friends and makeup art.
Justin Asher Friedlander
Justin Asher Friedlander will become a bar mitzvah on June 1, 2019, at Congregation Beth Israel. He is the son of Janet Baratz of Scottsdale and Robert Friedlander of Scottsdale.
Grandparents are Joan and Robert Baratz of Paradise Valley; Shirley and Daniel Friedlander of Waukegan, Illinois, and Dublin, Georgia.
For his mitzvah project, Justin volunteered with KEEN: Kids Enjoying Exercise Now. He played sports and participated in exercise activites with children who have physical challenges.
A student at Sunrise Middle School, he enjoys basketball, bowling, football, rubik's cube and track.
Ty Spencer Pennypacker
Ty Spencer Pennypacker will become a bar mitzvah on May 18, 2019, at Temple Chai. He is the son of Melissa Schaffer and Jay Pennypacker of Scottsdale.
Grandparents are Sharon and Alan Bulman of Phoenix and the late Spencer Shaffer; John Pennypacker of Mesa and the late Betsy Pennypacker.
For his mitzvah project, Ty is on the Boys Team Charity League and donates much of his time to various charities. Miracle League holds a special place in his heart. Ty enjoys working with kids with disabilities and has done most of his charity work in this field.
A student at Scottsdale Preparatory Academy, he enjoys golf, baseball, basketball and reading.
Sasha Eve Vann
Sasha Eve Vann will become a bat mitzvah on May 11, 2019, at Beth El in La Jolla, California. She is the daughter of Karin Zell and Eric Vann of La Jolla, California.
Grandparents are Linda and Howard Zell of Scottsdale, and Nancie and Richard Vann of La Jolla, California.
