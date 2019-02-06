Bree Iliana Perkel
Bree Iliana Perkel will become a bat mitzvah on Feb. 16, 2019, at Congregation Beth Israel. She is the daughter of Onida and Alan Perkel of Scottsdale.
Grandparents are Tina Garcia of Madera, California; Paul Garcia of Scottsdale; Alyne and Bert Poliakoff of Scottsdale; and the late Arthur Perkel.
For her mitzvah project, Bree is raising money and awareness to help rebuild her Jewish summer camp Hess Kramer in Malibu, which was affected by recent wildfires.
A student at the Jones-Gordon School, she enjoys downhill skiing, crafts, traveling, singing and dancing.
