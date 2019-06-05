Samuel Aito Valadez Simpson
Samuel Aito Valadez Simpson became a bar mitzvah on May 11, 2019, at Merkaz Ha-Iyr. He is the son of Naomi Valadez and Jay Simpson of Phoenix.
Grandparents are Leah Valadez of Scottsdale and the late Stanley Valadez; and the late Lila and Bremer Simpson.
For his mitzvah project, Samuel embraced the mitzvah of welcoming the stranger. He coordinated a group of friends to assemble travel bags of snacks for asylum seekers facing days-long bus rides with no food or money; he went to the Greyhound station to help distribute water and supplies; and he helped collect and deliver clothing donations to the various agencies helping with the migrants.
A student at Madison Meadows, he enjoys playing club basketball and club soccer. He loves animals and is a proud puppy parent.
