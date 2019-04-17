BENJAMIN JORDAN KRAVETS
Benjamin Jordan Kravets will become a bar mitzvah on May 4, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Temple Chai. He is the son of Andrea and Dan Kravets of Phoenix.
Grandparents are Howard and Wendy Malley of Scottsdale and Alan and Marybeth Kravets of Chicago, Illinois.
For his mitzvah project, Benjamin chose to remember a child victim of the Holocaust and perform mitzvot in his memory through Remember Us, the Holocaust B’nai Mitzvah Project.
Benjamin is a student at Pardes Jewish Day School and enjoys skiing, moutain biking and technology.
