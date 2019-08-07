Jodi Gold Lipson and Rami Lipson of Phoenix will celebrate their 17th anniversary on Aug. 25, 2019. They will celebrate with their entire family at a brunch held at their in-laws’ home.
Their son, Ethan Lipson, will become a bar mitzvah the day before. JN
