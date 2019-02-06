A garage can serve so many purposes for homeowners. It isn’t just a place to park your car. It can be a workshop, gym, bedroom or entertaining space. All these options make your garage one of the most versatile spaces in your home.
However, if you are going to use your garage for anything besides parking your car, you are going to need to insulate your garage door. An insulated garage door can make your garage a warmer, cooler and quieter place.
Here are the reasons you should insulate, as well as some thoughts on what types of insulation are best suited to youu home.
Insulation saves energy
Homeowners tend to think that reducing your energy bill means changing lights, adding new water faucets or installing a more energy-efficient AC unit. But insulating your garage door is a move that can cut the energy costs for your entire house.
Most garages are not built to be living spaces, meaning that your average garage door tends to be as hot or cold as it is outside. The air that slips through the cracks of your garage door can creep into your house, so you are going to need to use more energy to keep your house at an ideal temperature.
An insulated garage door creates a buffer zone and keeps the outside air out of your house. This means that the temperature within your house won’t fluctuate and your cooling/heating system won’t have to use as much energy.
An insulated garage door is a durable garage door
Unlike most garage doors, an insulated garage door is multilayered with a steel or aluminum frame and filled with solid-core insulation. These models create a lightweight but durable door that is less likely to dent than your typical garage door.
Increased durability means your door is more likely to stand up to outside damage caused by people, cars or weather.
A quieter door
The noise your garage door makes is not a top priority for most people, but if you use your garage as a live-in space, then a loud door can be a frequent nuisance.
On many garage doors without insulation, the panels vibrate and shake, creating a lot of noise.
The padding in insulated garage doors reduces the vibration noise and also pads outside sounds from creeping into
the garage.
Finding the right door
The level of insulation you need for your garage door is entirely dependent on the way you use your garage. If you just use your garage to store unwanted items, then insulation is probably not a top priority for you.
However, if you are a person who uses your garage as a year-round hobby or entertainment space, then an insulated door is a key part of keeping your garage habitable.
There are two commonly used types of insulation on the market — polystyrene and polyurethane. Polyurethane is widely considered the superior material because it has a higher thermal resistance and is a more flexible and strong material.
Polyurethane has a higher price point than polystyrene, but both materials are an excellent insulation choice.
You will also need to know the level of insulation you want from your garage door based upon its R-value.
An R-value is a rating that measures the thermal efficiency of your garage door. I recommend an R-value of 14 to 16 for any Arizonans looking to work and play comfortably in their garage during the summer.
Ways to help your door installer
It can be hard to figure out what type of garage door is best for you, but your garage door installer can guide you along the way.
Taking note of how you use your garage can give your installer a good idea of what you need and keep them from fishing for ideas.
Before you call, take some time to think about how much time per day you spend in your garage and give the installer a budget of how much you are looking to spend. This will tell the installer exactly what you need and if it is affordable.
It is also a good idea to have your garage free and clean of clutter so the installer can quickly inspect the space.
Do these things and you will be on your way to installing a garage door that will keep your garage comfy, quiet and energy-efficient. JN
Dave Krzyzak is the owner of Palm Valley Garage Doors in Goodyear.
