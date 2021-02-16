Every Purim growing up, my grandma, mom, sister and I would spend time together baking loads of hamantaschen for everyone to enjoy. I can still picture all of us together — laughing, enjoying each other’s company and baking for hours.
Poppyseed and raspberry were usually in our mix of flavors. But these days, I love to experiment with new combinations.
S’more and citrus-flavored hamantaschen are definitely a bit more unique than the ones I made with my family, but experimenting is all part of the Purim fun. Why not go a little bit crazy in the flavor department?
And if you are looking for a simpler base that can also be adapted easily to gluten-free, you can find the ultimate hamantaschen recipe at jewphx.com.
Happy noshin’!
S’mores Hamantaschen
We’ve been on a major s’mores kick at my house, so I wanted to challenge myself a little this year and was inspired to attempt to create s’mores hamantaschen. The filling needs to be chocolate and marshmallow, but the crushed graham crackers really take these over the top. Enjoy shaping a perfect s’more into a fun triangle for Purim.
INGREDIENTS
2 eggs at room temperature
½ cup butter or margarine (1 stick)
¾ cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
½ teaspoon kosher salt
2 teaspoons baking powder
2 cups flour
½ cup crushed graham cracker
(about 6 sheets)
Chocolate pieces, chunks or chips
Miniature marshmallows
Preheat oven to 350 F and line two baking sheets with parchment or wax paper.
Using a hand or stand mixer, cream eggs, butter, sugar and vanilla extract. Once fully combined and smooth, gently mix in salt, baking powder and flour ½ cup at a time.
Mix in ½ cup of crushed graham crackers thoroughly, then smooth the dough with your hands. If the dough is too sticky to roll out, add additional flour a tablespoon at a time.
When the dough is ready, roll it out on a floured surface about ¼ inch thick. Using a round drinking glass or a circle cookie cutter, cut the dough into circles.
Fill the center of the circle with a few pieces of chocolate topped with a few miniature marshmallows.
Fold each into the shape of a triangle by pinching the ends together. Make sure each point is sealed.
Place on the lined baking sheets and bake cookies for 12 to 15 minutes.
Citrus Hamantaschen
Arizona winters are known for their sunshine and citrus, and even though it’s been a relatively dry year, our trees have produced lots of delicious citrus to enjoy. I thought I’d take some inspiration from the fresh fruit and add them into our hamantaschen this year by creating some lemon- and orange-flavored hamantaschen. These cookies are so bright and flavorful, that you may want to make an extra batch. I promise they’ll go quickly!
Lemon Hamantaschen
INGREDIENTS
2 eggs at room temperature
½ cup butter or margarine (1 stick), softened
¾ cup sugar
1 teaspoon lemon extract
1 tablespoon lemon zest
½ teaspoon kosher salt
2 teaspoons baking powder
2½ cups flour
Lemon curd
Preheat oven to 350 F and line 2 baking sheets with parchment or wax paper.
Using a hand or stand mixer, cream eggs, butter, sugar and lemon extract. Once fully combined and smooth, gently mix in salt, baking powder and lemon zest.
Mix in flour ½ cup at a time until combined thoroughly. Smooth the dough with your hands. If the dough is too sticky to roll out, add additional flour a tablespoon at a time.
When the dough is ready, roll it out on a floured surface about ¼-inch thick. Using a round drinking glass or a circle cookie cutter, cut the dough into circles.
Fill the center of the circle with about a teaspoon of lemon curd. Be careful not to overfill or the filling will boil out while baking.
Fold each into triangle shape by pinching the ends together making sure that each point is sealed.
Place on the lined baking sheets and bake cookies for 12 to 15 minutes.
Orange Hamantaschen
INGREDIENTS
2 eggs at room temperature
½ cup butter or margarine (1 stick), softened
¾ cup sugar
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
3 tablespoons orange juice
1 tablespoon orange zest
½ teaspoon kosher salt
2 teaspoons baking powder
2 ½ cups flour
Orange jam or marmalade
Preheat oven to 350 F and line 2 baking sheets with parchment or wax paper.
Using a hand or stand mixer, cream together eggs, butter, sugar, vanilla extract and orange juice.
Once fully combined and smooth, gently mix in salt, baking powder and orange zest.
Mix in flour ½ cup at a time until combined thoroughly. Smooth the dough with your hands. If the dough is too sticky to roll out, add additional flour a tablespoon at a time.
When the dough is ready, roll it out on a floured surface about ¼-inch thick. Using a round drinking glass or a circle cookie cutter, cut the dough into circles.
Fill the center of the circle with about a teaspoon of jam or marmalade. Be careful not to overfill or the filling will boil out while baking.
Fold each into triangle shape by pinching the ends together making sure that each point is sealed.
Place on the lined baking sheets and bake cookies for 12 to 15 minutes. JN
Jennifer Starrett is an events and marketing consultant. Visit jewphx.com, for more of her recipes and blogs.
