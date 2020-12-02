Matt Aronson was able to memorialize Veterans Day last month in his own bagel shop.
After five years of service in the Marine Corps, he and his wife Lindsay spent a few years working toward their goal of creating the perfect bagel recipe that would kickstart their shop.
“We’ve been all over the country at every bagel spot you can imagine,” he said.
“New York, New Jersey. East Coast, West Coast. Florida.”
Finally last year, Aronson opened Schmear: Bagelry and Cafe in Queen Creek to bring authentic Jewish recipes to the East Valley.
Aronson is a pharmacist, but providing people with bagels like the ones he grew up with is his passion. Schmear’s recipes follows tradition by boiling the bagels before they are baked on wood boards, Aronson said.
Trays loaded with everything from plain, onion, cheddar jalapeño and, of course, everything bagels are displayed behind the counter. Homemade cream cheeses can also be found in several flavors such as lox, veggie and maple walnut.
Both family and cultural tradition motivate Aronson when working behind the counter. “I wanted to emphasize our identity when we created this,” Aronson said. “I feel like you have to drive that point home — that bagels done properly are a Jewish tradition.”
The Aronsons enjoy being part of the East Valley Jewish community. They were honored with a menorah lighting in Queen Creek in 2019 and are frequently in contact with rabbis from around the community, including Chabad of the East Valley.
By immersing Schmear in the East Valley Jewish community, Aronson finds that he is able to “interact with [community members] on a daily basis.”
“Because they’re like, ‘Hey, we’re Jewish, too, and we’ve never been here before.’ It’s a cool lead-in and we get to just talk about growing up and small stuff like that, which brings everyone closer,” Aronson said.
Nancy Warr of San Tan Valley is one of Schmear’s regular customers.
“I came from Detroit with a lot of bagel places, but this bagel is every bit as good if not better than any bagel than I’ve ever had in my life — and I’m already 71 years old,” she said.
Warr also appreciates that Schmear does not go light on their toppings.
“When they make a veggie cream cheese, for example, there was a ton of vegetables put into there. It’s not just a few little sparse pieces of carrot or something like that. They do not scrimp on their product,” Warr said.
Aronson, a Marine sergeant who served from 2003 to 2008, said he put his military knowledge to use in creating Schmear.
“Any successful small business, no matter what you’re doing, revolves around discipline and determination and those leadership skills that are required in the Marine Corps,” he said.
He also keeps one aspect of his service alive in the shop. One sandwich, “The Moose,” was named in honor of one of his best friends in the Marine Corps, T.J. “Moose” Dudley, who died while serving in Afghanistan in 2011. With the help of Moose’s wife, Mary, Aronson created the sandwich that contains some of Moose’s favorite, though non-kosher, ingredients, such as ham, pepperoni, turkey, tomatoes, pickles and mayonnaise.
A portion of each sandwich sale is donated to the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, which was founded by Bonnie Carroll in 1994 after she lost her husband in an Army plane crash. Aronson estimates that about $1 per sandwich gets donated to TAPS, and he raised a total of around $1,000 for the charity so far.
TAPS is “so grateful to Schmear for their support,” said Alex Meyers, its communications specialist, via email.
This year, COVID-19 caused Schmear to make adjustments.
“It’s definitely been a struggle for our dining rooms with in-person dining closed since March. That’s been hard because a lot of people like that,” Aronson said.
Aronson ensures that the restaurant follows the cleaning, distancing and mask guidelines from the CDC and Maricopa County.
Aronson hopes his bagel business does a small part in bringing the East Valley community together and also educating others on Jewish food and culture.
“If you’re Jewish, you know that one of the biggest things is the food. If you’re doing an event, there’s always going to be something good to eat,” Aronson said. “That’s just one of those things that we can bring to people that had no idea about Judaism, what it’s like to be Jewish, and I think that’s really cool.” JN
