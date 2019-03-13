Although Purim is on March 21, the days before and after the holiday will feature events for kids and adults across the Valley.
Beth El Congregation will kick off the holiday with a “Magical Purim” on Wednesday, March 20, inspired by the success of movies like “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and “Mary Poppins Returns.”
“In general we have found that applying a theme to certain religious programming at Beth El has worked really well for us and serves as an attraction for members of our congregation, particularly kids and younger families to attend,” said Beth El Cantor Jonathan Angress.
Ahavas Torah: The Scottsdale Torah Center will host an undersea-themed party. Lindsay Cohen, who worked on the planning committee for the Purim celebration, said they wanted their members to feel as if they had escaped a desert and wandered into an oasis.
“The best part about Purim as a family holiday is that it provides the perfect opportunity for all ages and stages to embrace the energetic and playful nature of the day while still focusing first and foremost on the four mitzvos that we must perform,” Cohen said.
Chabad of Phoenix will host its own “Purim Under the Sea” celebration on March 21.
After Purim, there will be more celebrations for families to partake in.
On Saturday, March 23, the Phoenix restaurant The Duce will host its Purim party at night. The restaurant’s owner, Steve Rosenstein, said last year’s Purim party packed the house.
“Everybody really lets their hair down, it was a lot of fun,” he said.
Below is a list of some of the Purim events taking place next week:
Wednesday, March 20
‘A Magical Purim’: 4:15-7 p.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. Enjoy kids activities, themed characters, a magic show, family Megillah reading, and a pizza party. Adult Megillah reading to follow dinner by Brad’s Mobile Pizza Oven at 7 p.m. Cost is $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Register at bethelphoenix.com/purim2019 or call 602-944-3359.
‘Esther Poppins Purimspiel’: 7 p.m., Temple Chai, 4645 E. Marilyn Road, Phoenix. Bring a box of mac & cheese to use as a Grogger and donate to tzedakkah “Just 3 Things.” RSVP: sabrams@templechai.com
Megillah Readings: 7:20 p.m., Ahavas Torah: The Scottsdale Torah Center, 13402 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Followed by a free “break-the-fast,” shpiels and fun; free babysitting from 7:20 to 9:30 p.m.; additional late night Megillah reading at 10:15 p.m. Information: 480-467-4593
Thursday, March 21
Purim class: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Purim nosh. Free, but a reservation is required. Information: 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Interactive Megillah reading with discussion: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Cost is $14 and includes Purim nosh. Reservations required: 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Purim Experience: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Performance by The ImproVables, an improvisational comedy troupe based in Sun Lakes. Cost is $14 and includes a festive Purim meal. Wear a costume to be entered in a raffle. Reservations required. Information: 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
‘Purim Under the Sea’: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Ahavas Torah: The Scottsdale Torah Center, 13402 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Food and fun for the entire family, along with a photo booth and dunk tank. Wine only please and no mermaid costumes. Babysitting and supervised play will be provided free of charge for children under the age of four. Information: 480-467-4593
‘Purim Under the Sea:’ 6:15 p.m., Chabad of Phoenix, 2110 E. Lincoln Drive, Phoenix. Chabad of Phoenix will be hosting a Megillah reading and a bubble show. A dinner buffet and sushi will be provided. There will be live music. Costumes are encouraged. Cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children and free for children under the age of 3. RSVP: chabadaz.com/underthesea
Saturday, March 23
‘Phoenix 2019 Purim Party’: 7:30 p.m., The Duce, 525 S. Central Ave. Phoenix. Tickets are $35. No RSVP required. Must be 21 or over. Information: theducephx.com
Sunday, March 24
Purim Carnival: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Temple Emanuel, 5801 S, Rural Road, Tempe. Activities include a petting zoo, carnival games and face painting. Come in costume! Entrance is free; wristbands and tickets required for activities and food.
“Community wide Purim Carnival”: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. A family friendly day of fun with a super hero-themed costume parade, carnival rides, bouncies, games, Tot and Teen Zones and more! Presented by Flader Wealth Consulting Group-RBC Wealth Management. Everyone is welcome! Admission is free. Information: vosjcc.org/purim2019 JN
