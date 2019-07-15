Few people were as qualified for the Jewish Family & Children’s Service volunteer coordinator position as Jody Goldman was when she took the job in May 2016. Goldman spent most of her career in Phoenix working in volunteer leadership and coordinator roles. For more than nine years, Goldman served as the co-director of volunteer services at Hospice of the Valley, where she worked with more than 2,500 volunteers. Before that, she was Hadassah Valley of the Sun Chapter’s executive director for six years.
In just three years at JFCS, Goldman developed relationships with community organizations and volunteers, and expanded the volunteer program. Goldman also helped develop new programs, such as the Mitzvah Hub online resource guide for volunteer projects and the JFCS speakers bureau.
But this month, Goldman decided to retire, after 42 years of working. We caught up with her and gave her a chance to reflect on her time at JFCS and think about what the future will hold for the organization.
What first led you to take the volunteer coordinator position at JFCS?
My husband had recently passed away and I was planning on taking some time off, but I got a call from JFCS saying they got the funding for a volunteer coordinator. They had never had one before and only used volunteers sparsely. I said, “Gosh, that would be a lot of fun.” I love to start things and create new processes and operations, so I interviewed for the job and got it.
What did you think of JFCS before the interview?
When I worked for Hadassah and for Hospice of the Valley I was aware of JFCS as being a very reputable and sterling organization. In the back of my mind, I always thought, “Wow, I’d like to work for an organization like that.” I was always very careful about where I worked because if I couldn’t be proud of an organization’s mission or believed in it then I didn’t want to work for them. JFCS was one of those organizations where they do such good work in our community that I would be proud to be associated with them. So I was happy when the opportunity came my way to create a formal volunteer program.
Most of your career was in the nonprofit sector. What was some of the relevant experience that you brought to JFCS?
Well, in my 42 years working experience, I was able to determine what had worked and what didn’t in my past jobs. Usually, I would have to work within the systems that were already established, but at JFCS I got to create the systems in place to help establish that volunteer program.
How did the speaker’s bureau and Mitzvah Hub come about?
Well, to be honest with you, the programs are only a byproduct of the establishment of a volunteer program at JFCS. Prior to my coming, JFCS used volunteers very sparsely. If there was an event and they needed someone to sit at a registration desk to welcome people, they would use a volunteer. The former chair of JFCS, Carol Kern, was also one of my volunteers at Hospice of the Valley and I got to know her very well before working at JFCS. It was her dream to establish a volunteer program and she prompted this position to be created. So really the most important thing I did in my role was to establish a formal volunteer program.
What’s involved in creating a volunteer program?
It’s more than just saying. “We’re going to have more volunteers now.” You can’t really do it on the fly. When I first started, I met with all the departments of JFCS and the staff to see what their needs were. I made assessments to learn what they would like and what was possible on my end. We created a lot of roles that volunteers could take on. So then I established a screening process, which required a lot of administrative work. When we interviewed potential volunteers — after they filled out an application — we wanted to make sure we found a position that the interview would be excited for as well. If it isn’t a good fit for them and it isn’t a good fit for JFCS then they’re not going to stick around, and I never wanted to waste anyone’s time.
How did you keep yourself motivated when things didn’t go perfectly?
I have to tell you, it was not a frustrating job at all. I loved doing what I did. What really kept me going were the people. The kind of people who are driven to volunteer are those who think besides themselves. So they were really wonderful, selfless people who just want to make a difference, and that inspired me.
What was your biggest success during your time with JFCS?
I think I was most successful at putting all of the processes in place to establish an effective volunteer program. The infrastructure is in place and now it can grow. The JFCS employees are now used to having volunteers enhance the service to our clients. Things that couldn’t be done before due to a lack of time and staff can now be done through volunteers.
Who is JFCS’ new volunteer coordinator?
Abby Loza, and she is the perfect person to take the volunteer program to the next level. The agency is now ready to make that next step to really expound on those volunteer programs.
Any parting words?
I really loved my job at JFCS. I got to work with some of the greatest co-workers. I told them all that this was one of the best organizations to work for, because it had such a strong mission. The tagline says it all: “Healing Lives. Whatever It Takes.” I’m so glad that this was my last job, because I felt like I left the working world doing some real good. I had wonderful support at JFCS from the day I started to the day I left. JN
