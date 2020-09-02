As the number of daily COVID-19 cases decline and Arizona businesses begin to reopen, local synagogues in Greater Phoenix are also starting to open their doors — albeit cautiously, with abbreviated services, smaller minyanim and strict enforcement of the mask mandates and six-foot distancing guidelines that have become the norm since March.
Both Beth Joseph Congregation and Congregation Beth Tefillah reopened for Shabbat services on Friday, Aug. 14. Ahavas Torah opened a month earlier, on Friday, July 17, and released updated health and safety guidelines on Thursday, Aug. 27. All three synagogues are planning to hold limited, socially distanced services for the High Holidays.
Rabbi Pinchas Allouche announced the reopening of Beth Tefillah for Shabbat services in an email to members on Thursday, Aug. 13. Services are abbreviated, reservations required and participation limited to 30 congregants.
“Obviously, it includes all of the CDC guidelines, including distancing of six feet, the obligation to wear masks, the sanitization of the synagogue before and after, limiting it to adults only ... and asking everyone that feels as if they may have any symptom to stay home,” Allouche said. “And, of course, ensuring that this place is entirely safe for anyone who chooses to come.”
Still, to be back in shul with his congregants after months apart was a special moment.
“It feels great. It really feels great,” Allouche said. “I don’t know if the analogy is good or not, but anyone who has fallen in love knows that the love is always there whether you are geographically close to one another or not. But when you’ve been distant for a while ... and finally you meet the person that you’re in love with again, physically, then it feels electrifying, it feels good.”
The reopening of Shabbat services on Aug. 14 followed a limited in-person service held on Wednesday, July 29, for Tisha B’Av, the first time the shul was open to congregants since closing in March.
For the High Holidays, Beth Tefillah will host a series of services capped at 50 attendees each. Congregants have the choice between full and abridged services with either Allouche or an alternative rabbi for both Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Members who cannot or choose not to attend in person will receive an electronic or printed holiday guide and buy or borrow a prayer book for the High Holidays.
Beth Joseph Congregation also reopened with a Shabbat service attended by 15 people on Aug. 14, after first opening for shorter Mincha/Maariv (afternoon/evening) services. The shul requires members to preregister for services and to sign an agreement acknowledging the risks of COVID-19, and limits attendance at any service to 25 people.
On BJC’s website, the reopening guidelines warn members that “the above rules are subject to change and we may have to temporarily discontinue minyanim again in case there is a local spike or any congregants become ill.”
Ahavas Torah reopened for the second time on Friday, July 17, with small, socially distanced minyanim. Starting Friday, July 24, members were not required to preregister for services but were required to wear masks, observe social distancing protocols and sign in to allow for contact tracing.
On Thursday, Aug. 27, Rabbi Ariel Shoshan released updated protocols for in-person services, which prohibited handshakes, kissing Siddurim, tallit or mezuzot, and gathering in the back of the shul.
“These updated policies are designed to a) restore davening to its ideal halachic and customary practices as much as possible, while b) vigilantly doing our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and c) maximizing inclusivity of our more concerned members,” Shoshan wrote.
For High Holidays, Ahavas Torah is asking members to preregister in order to determine the number of minyanim that the shul will host. Two additional rabbis, both former members of the Phoenix Community Kollel, will also join the shul to help lead prayers during the High Holidays.
“We are honored to welcome back Rabbi Elimelech Adler and Rabbi Shraga Yankelewitz to lead our shul tefilos on the Yamim Noraim,” read the Aug. 28 newsletter from Ahavas Torah. “We now ask your help determining whether there is a need for multiple minyanim, or whether we can have one united minyan with care for our collective health concerns.”
In spite of the tight restrictions in place at all three synagogues, and the unusual circumstances that congregations find themselves in, Allouche is excited to be back with members of Beth Tefillah and to be able to rekindle the love that his congregants share.
“It’s not that the love wasn’t there, or the love has been paused in any shape or form, quite the opposite,” Allouche said. “The love has been developed over Zoom and in many other virtual ways, but when we see each other again physically, it creates a whole new excitement.” JN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.