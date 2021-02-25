Linda Luth, 68, is not shy about telling her story of surviving cancer. But when she was approached last year by a friend to share it at 2nd Act’s annual fundraiser, she hesitated. She was vaguely familiar with the organization, which funds grants for cancer survivors, publishes their stories and distributes them to treatment centers and hospitals. Luth thought its work was admirable but not really applicable to her. She told her friend she wasn’t looking for a second act.
Luth’s friend continued to press her, asking what she did with her free time. Luth responded that she raises money for National Ovarian Cancer Coalition — she raised $1,300 as a solo walker for its Together in Teal event — and speaks to medical students about the value of listening to patients.
“But don’t you see?” her friend laughed. “You do have a second act, and this is it — you’re giving back to other survivors.”
Finally convinced, Luth auditioned and was chosen to tell her story of living through a stage 4 ovarian cancer diagnosis and two years of surgery, chemotherapy and recovery for the organization’s 2020 annual fundraiser.
As the big day approached, Luth was nervous about the live audience but excited to be part of a group of survivors sharing stories that could help others in similar circumstances. But by March 15, 2020, the day of the final rehearsal, it was clear that in-person events could not go forward due to COVID-19.
“Oh, I didn’t want to do this anyway,” Luth told her herself to mask her disappointment. “This is a sign that maybe it’s not meant to happen.” But Judy Pearson, 2nd Act’s founder and fellow cancer survivor, wasn’t about to let it go. She initially postponed the event, but when it became clear COVID wasn’t going away, she decided to go virtual.
On March 21, a video of Luth and seven other survivors telling their survival stories will be broadcast on Youtube. The STARS (Survivors Tell a Real Story) event might not have the same emotional impact as an in-person experience, Pearson said, but she still feels good about finally getting these stories out.
Pearson started 2nd Act when she got to the other side of her own cancer treatment and decided not to waste another minute of her life, she said. She saw firsthand how little people are prepared for survivorship and her organization is a way to help people figure out what comes next. And part of that is talking about surviving.
“These stories are so fabulous and so amazing, and as survivors we have fragile lives,” Pearson said. “It’s true with anybody, but we’re a little more susceptible, and I didn’t want to wait longer.”
Luth doesn’t like waiting either. Her first doctor misdiagnosed her illness and wouldn’t listen when she thought she might have cancer. She found a new doctor who caught it, but she felt compelled to confront her original doctor about the importance of listening to his patients. She discovered later from another of his patients that he had taken her words to heart and had improved his listening skills. Knowing her voice made a difference was a powerful lesson.
Luth now works with medical students in an Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance program called Survivors Teaching Students where she talks about the importance of listening to patients. Her oncologist also calls on her to reassure patients who are nervous about chemotherapy and surgery.
During the pandemic, Luth has found creative ways to continue helping cancer patients even though she can’t visit them in person. She and a group of survivors have been holding supportive signs with the words “You matter!” and “Nobody fights alone!” outside of chemotherapy rooms. Sometimes patients knock on the window to let Luth and her cohort know they’ve been seen and appreciated. Sometimes the staff or family members come out to say thank you.
“It feels so good, because they feel seen,” Luth said. “It’s the littlest thing, but it matters.”
She and the other STARS’ presenters were recorded Feb. 21. Luth tweaked her original story to add some COVID color. “I had to wear a mask and gloves even before COVID,” she quipped.
Luth is gratified that people will have the chance to listen to these stories. Listening is essential, she stressed. “The more people listen, the more they ask questions,” she said. “That can make a big difference.” JN
To register for the free STARS event, visit a2ndact.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.