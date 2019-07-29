Rabbi Jeremy Schneider plants a tree in the Tzora Forest as part of an ongoing aid effort through JNF. The Tzora Forest was ravaged by fire in August 2015. Rabbi Schneider also planted a tree in the Jewish National Fund forest in 1992, when he visited Israel on a NFTY trip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.