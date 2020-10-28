Former U.S. Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who represented Arizona’s 8th Congressional District from 2007 until she retired in 2012, is still very much in the political game — and not only because her husband, former astronaut Mark Kelly, is in a competitive battle for a U.S. Senate seat.
On Jan. 8, 2011, Giffords was the victim of an assassination attempt as she met with constituents near Tucson. Considered something of a moderate on gun control during her tenure in Washington, she became a passionate advocate of gun control as a private citizen after an arduous recovery from her gunshot wounds. In 2013, Giffords started Americans for Responsible Solutions, a nonprofit organization and Super-PAC which joined with the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence and became simply the eponymous Giffords.
Giffords, who refers to herself as a “proud gun owner” working for an end to gun violence, spoke on the third night of the Democratic National Convention in August. “Words once came easily; today I struggle to speak,” Giffords said in her taped remarks. “But I have not lost my voice. America needs all of us to speak out, even when you have to fight to find the words.”
Her advocacy is partly informed by her religious identity. Giffords was raised in an interfaith household; she is now a member of Congregation Chaverim, a Reform synagogue, in Tucson.
Giffords spoke to Jewish News via email about her appearance at the DNC, her advocacy and her faith.
How did you experience being in the spotlight again at this year’s DNC?
This year was a particularly interesting one. Not just because the event was mostly virtual to protect Americans from a global pandemic, but also because it was a chance to deliver my longest speech since I was shot, to people watching from every corner of our amazing country. Gun violence prevention is one of the most important causes in my life, so I wanted to share my thoughts on the importance of this election in the fight for gun safety.
Vice President Joe Biden has been there for me during tough moments in my life, so it was truly a privilege to explain how deeply he cares about, understands and is committed to helping the American people overcome the challenges we all face.
Do you think the public is more open to hearing your message than before?
I think Americans are united in wanting to do something to stop the violence. Gun safety isn’t a controversial issue. I started my organization with the idea that we could bring Democrats and Republicans together in support of stronger gun laws that protect the rights of responsible gun owners.
Any poll will show you that a majority of Americans want to see politicians pass critical laws like universal background checks. What’s been a roadblock in Washington, D.C., is the power of special interests like the gun lobby.
For a long time, the gun lobby’s influence prevented sensible laws from passing. But the sun is setting on the days when the NRA had an ironclad grip over Congress. Now, in races up and down the ballot, voters are asking where candidates stand on gun safety laws and people running for office are not afraid to stand up and say they will do something about this issue.
How has Judaism helped during your recovery?
My recovery is a daily struggle. The speech at the convention, for example, took countless hours of preparation and practice. Things that were once easy for me no longer are. I’ve always been motivated to do the work because I want to get out, connect with people and make a difference. To do that requires a lot of effort every single day.
In some ways, the concept of tikkun olam guides everything I do. It’s why, after I was shot, I worked not only on my own recovery, but also on how I could make a difference and help others. I often meet people who have faced unspeakable tragedy, and in those hard moments I always extend my hand. Service has always been a big part of my life and part of that service is bringing joy and purpose to others.
Too often these days we don’t think about the simple ways we can help others. It’s not usually about big speeches — most often, it’s about looking at someone and really listening to them, about speaking up for yourself and for vulnerable members of our community and about never being afraid to put in the work necessary to make a difference.
Do you get a lot of support from the Jewish community in Arizona?
Absolutely. Tucson has a vibrant Jewish community that I have appreciated the support of throughout my career and during my ongoing recovery. They were there for me in campaigns and were an essential part of helping me stay strong throughout my recovery. JN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.