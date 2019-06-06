Scottsdale, Ariz. (June 6, 2019)
The Valley of the Sun JCC and Scottsdale Weight Loss Center have partnered to offer the community nutrition education and healthy menu options. Scottsdale Weight Loss Center behavior therapists and registered dietitians lead two Fit Mind, Fit Body classes a month on a variety of topics, including mindful eating, the benefits of eating lean and green, making good choices when eating out, curbing carb cravings and so much more.
"We are pleased to partner with Scottsdale Weight Loss Center. Their commitment to holistic health blends well with The J¹s mission to strengthen bodies and minds," said Jay Jacobs, CEO of The J. "We¹re proud The J can bring this program to the community and to expand our array of fitness, learning and socializing programs to benefit all ages."
In addition to the class offerings, Scottsdale Weight Loss Center worked with The J¹s in-house café, milk + honey espresso bar & eatery to create an approved menu of healthy options for those who follow the center¹s weight loss and health guidelines and all those who want healthier choices. All options are kosher.
"The goal of Scottsdale Weight Loss Center is to improve health and the weight of our community, in our partnership with The J and milk + honey, is to educate people about making good choices for their health and giving them an opportunity to choose healthy menu items," said Dr. Primack.
Guest can ask for the SWLC-approved menu at milk + honey and Fit Mind, Fit Body classes will resume in the fall. For more information about the classes, contact Megan Montgomery at 480.481.1756 or meganm@vosjcc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.