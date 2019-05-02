Yom Hashoah Reading

Andrea Cohen of the Jewish Community Foundation participates in the reading of the names.

 Nick Enquist

Today is Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day. The community observes Holocaust Remembrance Day in a variety of ways; at the Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus the Phoenix Holocaust Association is reading names of those who perished. Additionally, tonight the Association is hosting a panel at the Ina Levine JCC. Titled "80 Years Later: What Does 'Never Again' Mean?" the panel requires registration to attend but is free of charge. The two panelists speaking are Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Pokj, and NAU Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice Dr. Alex Alvarez. Rabbi Pinchas Allouche from the Congregation of Beth Tefillah will serve as tonight's moderator. For more information, please visit 80yearslater.eventbrite.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.