Today is Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day. The community observes Holocaust Remembrance Day in a variety of ways; at the Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus the Phoenix Holocaust Association is reading names of those who perished. Additionally, tonight the Association is hosting a panel at the Ina Levine JCC. Titled "80 Years Later: What Does 'Never Again' Mean?" the panel requires registration to attend but is free of charge. The two panelists speaking are Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Pokj, and NAU Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice Dr. Alex Alvarez. Rabbi Pinchas Allouche from the Congregation of Beth Tefillah will serve as tonight's moderator. For more information, please visit 80yearslater.eventbrite.com.
