Faye Miriam Sandys
Faye Miriam Sandys, two weeks shy of her 82nd birthday, passed away at her home in Scottsdale on March 16, 2019. Faye was born in Montreal, Quebec, to Herschel and Lilly Herlich on April 1, 1937. Faye was a bookkeeper, clothing store owner, cookbook author and she sold jewelry for charity. Judaism was a major tenet of her life. She dedicated years of service to both Jewish Federation and JFCS. She was a lifelong learner who was always taking classes, an avid bridge player, an incredible cook and baker, and she loved opera and traveling.
Her greatest gift was making anyone she met feel like they had a special relationship with her, and they did. Her ability to cultivate lifelong relationships was second to none. She was intelligent, determined, warm and beautiful inside and out.
Faye is survived by her husband of 62 years, Sydney; children Cliff (Susan), Risa (Jonathon), Maria (Mark) and David (Amy); grandchildren Jamie, Micah, Danielle, Justin, Noah and Gabriell; sisters Cookie and Esther; sisters-in-law Sharon and Molly; and 18 nieces and nephews with whom she somehow managed to maintain an individual, special relationship. She was preced in death by her parents, sister Ruth and brothers Tully and Sam. She will always be loved, never forgotten and clearly missed.
Donations, in lieu of flowers can be made to JFCS tribute cards or Hospice of the Valley.
