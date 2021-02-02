Downtown Phoenix is booming, and recent population growth, investment and revitalization have brought Rabbi Dovber Dechter and his wife, Chana’le Dechter, to town.
“With all the new young people and energy, there’s a lot of Jews that are coming out there,” Rabbi Dechter said. That has created a need for a full-time Chabad rabbi in the neighborhood.
The couple moved to Phoenix with their two young daughters in December as the new Chabad of Downtown Phoenix schluchim, or emissaries. They hope to engage with Jews in the community and to be a resource in any way they can. Sometimes that will mean providing a Shabbat or holiday meal; sometimes it will mean teaching classes.
The needs of the community will shape their offerings, he said.
For now, they are trying to meet people as best they can while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
Downtown Phoenix was once primarily a business and government hub. But the area has seen more than a $6.5 billion investment since 2005 in transportation, education and technology, as well as office and residential construction, according to Downtown Phoenix Inc., making it the walkable neighborhood it is today.
“We learned from other places that downtown is a location that we shouldn’t neglect, and [we should] be there for those who live there or work there,” said Rabbi Zalman Levertov, director of Chabad of Arizona, who selected Dechter for the downtown job.
Levertov’s son, Rabbi Levi Levertov, started the work of building a Chabad presence downtown 11 years ago, while also launching and directing Smile on
Seniors Arizona.
He underestimated the senior community’s need for services, he said, and that effort ended up consuming the bulk of his time and energy.
With the limited time he had left, he hosted lunch-and-learn sessions and helped people who were staying downtown.
“But really, downtown in the last five years has had this huge growth,” he said. “And it needs somebody to focus on it full time.”
Both Levertovs hope Dechter and his family will create a community where people are comfortable with their Jewish identity. It all starts with outreach — a challenge during the pandemic.
“There are people that we’ve met, or that we’ve spoken to that were not yet comfortable meeting, at least not in a normal way,” Rabbi Dechter said.
He plans to start a Torah class “very soon,” most likely in person and outdoors, he said. In the meantime, between meeting with people in person, over the phone and online, he and his wife are also preparing holiday programming for Purim and Passover.
“God willing, we will be busy, and hopefully for good things,” he said.
When the Dechters move downtown, they expect they’ll be the only Orthodox Jews in the neighborhood, said Rabbi Dechter.
“We learned to be proud of who we are, what we believe in, and what we look like, and what we stand for,” he said.
Rabbi Zalman Levertov knows a thing or two about starting a Chabad from scratch. He and his wife moved to Arizona from New York 44 years ago as schluchim.
“We do stick out maybe a little bit, but people will get used to it,” he said. “In all the years that Chabad has been here, the community accepted us and has supported us, as well as came to many of our programs.”
The Downtown Phoenix Chabad represents Arizona’s 21st, Levertov said, adding there were a few candidates for Dechter’s role.
Ultimately, it was Dechter’s judicial ordination that helped him stand out from others.
Rabbi Dovber Dechter grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and studied at a variety of yeshivot. He was later certified in rabbinic judicial ordination and advanced contemporary halachah.
“He had the advantage of extra Judaic studies. That allows them to answer more complex questions in law,” Rabbi Zalman Levertov said, noting that Dechter will also be available for questions or counseling for the greater Arizona Jewish community.
Chana’le Dechter was raised in Rancho Mirage, California, and is a graduate of Chabad schools and seminary in Jerusalem. She ran educational programs in California and administered projects for the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute.
Chana’le has a “very long history” of outreach work with Jews who are not necessarily involved with the community, according to her husband.
“It is something that we are both passionate about, and from the time we got married, we always knew that this is the path we would take,” he said.
It’s a path that comes with compromises.
Dechter said he and his wife are largely living off of fundraising.
“We are not funded by any central organization,” he said. “There are a few foundations that we can tap into, some of them are nice amounts, but definitely it’s not a financial backing to be able to survive just off that.”
He said choosing this lifestyle is certainly a financial “plunge” but he trusts the community will ultimately buy in. JN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.