On Feb. 15, Jason Israel was with his 9-year-old son when he spied graffiti on the wall separating his cul-de-sac from the main street at 37th Place and Mayo Boulevard in North Phoenix. Swastikas and the words “GOP” and “QAnon” covered a large swath of the wall.
“It was very upsetting,” Israel said. “I understand the political message considering the discourse we have in our nation, but just the images of the swastika and what it represents — I was pissed. It was very close to home.” He drives by the wall every day.
Israel immediately called his homeowner association to report the graffiti and assumed that would be the end of it. He was surprised to find it still on the wall a few hours later. He called the HOA again and was told the police had been called. He spoke with the police who told him the graffiti was written in charcoal and could probably be removed with warm water and soap.
The neighborhood is full of families with young children, Israel said, and he wanted the graffiti, especially the swastikas, gone.
“Regardless of the political message it probably wanted to convey, the swastikas stood out, and I live in a neighborhood with all families and didn’t want the kids to see that,” he said. “It was concerning and extremely offensive as a Jew.”
Israel, who attends both Chabad of Phoenix and Chabad of North Phoenix, decided not to wait for the HOA to clean it up.
His neighbors, Shelly Flecky, Amy House and others gathered supplies to clean the wall. Israel’s son, Russell, and Flecky’s son, Alex, also helped. The warm, soapy water wasn’t enough, but they were eventually able to remove the graffiti by power-washing the wall.
Israel used the opportunity to answer his son’s questions about why the swastika was so offensive and needed to be removed. “I told him it was wrong,” he said. “I tried to teach him as best I could in that moment, that the symbol represents hate and evil. But we treat people with kindness, decency and love — all that you see here is completely opposite of that.”
Israel lost family in the Holocaust, and seeing the image of the swastika so close to home was extremely concerning, he said. The rest of the message was “gibberish,” but “the swastika has the most power in terms of imagery, and that was what I was concerned with,” he said.
Israel contacted his friend, Carlos Galindo-Elvira, former regional director of the Anti-Defamation League of Arizona, about the incident. Galindo-Elvira contacted the Jewish Community Relations Council and local news outlets.
The attention and concern surrounding the event surprised Israel, but the reaction on social media has been overwhelmingly positive, he said.
He hopes not to encounter more offensive graffiti, but will be prepared if he does.
“It’s hateful speech, it’s wrong and we don’t want it on the wall anymore,” he said. “If it comes again we’ll take it down again.” JN
