The national director of ORT Russia will present an update on World ORT’s recent work around the globe to representatives of Valley Jewish day schools.
Mikhail Libkin will be in the Valley Feb. 27-28. Along with addressing day schools, he also will meet with organizations such as the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix and Jewish Tuition Organization (JTO).
“As a former ORT student, I am so honored to be able to educate my friends, family and the Jewish day schools on the incredible impact ORT is making in education today,” said Linda Zell, executive director of JTO.
World ORT is the world’s largest Jewish education and vocational training non-governmental organization. The ORT system has run Jewish-based educational institutions in more than 100 countries since its creation in 1880 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Today, the program serves 300,000 Jewish and non-Jewish students around the world. Currently there are ORT operations in Israel, Europe, Africa, South America and India. ORT did have three schools in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, but they were all closed recently due to dwindling enrollment.
ORT’s mission as an organization is to foster economic self-sufficiency. As times have changed, ORT programs have become dedicated to ensuring students are successful after graduation. ORT focuses some of its curriculum on educating students in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). STEM education is just one program World ORT has to offer.
“When people hear ORT, they tend to think of tech schools and colleges,” said Heath Blumstein, senior development officer for World ORT. “But in actuality, we have educational facilities from first grade through college, and we’re also focused heavily on training our teachers to be the best they can be.”
Blumstein, along with the World ORT representative in North America, Harry Nadler, will accompany Libkin during his visit to Phoenix. Both Blumstein and Nadler said Libkin is an excellent representative for ORT given his professional and educational careers.
Although he only became the organization’s national director in Russia in July 2018, Libkin has been with ORT since he was a teenager.
He graduated from the ORT High School in Moscow and has been an employee of ORT’s operation in the former Soviet Union since he attended college.
Nadler said Libkin would be visiting other states such as Florida, Massachusetts and Connecticut to share ORT success stories.
According to Nadler and Blumstein, where ORT truly shines is in providing Jewish communities with a comprehensive Jewish education they wouldn’t normally have the opportunity to receive.
Blumstein said he is honored to be able to bring more awareness about ORT.
A Phoenix resident himself, Blumstein’s son attended and graduated from Pardes Jewish Day School.
He added that he wants to make sure other kids have the same opportunities his son had.
“To help raise money worldwide so I can help other kids achieve what mine achieved is an incredible thing,” Blumstein said. JN
