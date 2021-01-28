Debbie Friedman, an American singer and songwriter, left behind a wealth of Jewish music when she died in 2011. This week, nine cantors, cantorial singers and Jewish performers in Greater Phoenix will pay tribute to her life and legacy in a virtual “Dear Debbie” concert the evening of Saturday, Jan. 30.
One tribute participant, Cantor Baruch Koritan of Temple Beth Shalom of the West Valley, remarked that thanks to her “profound musical presence,” it’s as if she’s still here.
“She had something you can’t teach — raw talent,” Koritan said. “She just had this marvelous gift for melody and made people get goose bumpy all over — her songs are so alive.”
Cantor Seth Ettinger of Congregation Beth Israel, the organizer of the event, admires Friedman for reasons that go far beyond her music.
He met her in 2010 while taking a class called “Sadness to Joy” at the Academy for Jewish Religion California in Los Angeles.
In a class of 20 people, Friedman made each student feel she was talking only to them, Ettinger said.
The third night of class was rainy and a terrible evening, Ettinger recalled. More terrible because he had just experienced something traumatic — something that “made me question a lot of things in my life.”
When he walked into the class, Friedman saw him and said, “Something’s bothering you. Come here and let’s talk about it.”
That moment she took to focus on him — when he most needed someone to talk to — was “a life-saving moment” for him. Appropriately, he’ll sing Friedman’s “Save a Life” at the tribute. The whole event will be inflected by personal moments of that sort, Ettinger said.
Jason Mesches was, like so many Jewish children, brought up on Friedman’s music. Hers was the first concert he went to. Her performance stood out to him even more than the next day’s concert: New Kids on the Block.
For Mesches, music was his “gateway to spirituality and Judaism.” When he started his own career in children’s music, he used much of what he learned from Friedman. “I took what I loved about her music and translated that to people who are 2 and 6.”
For the tribute, Mesches will sing “613 Commandments,” which is about Shavuot. He likes that it’s “fun and light” and highlights a holiday that doesn’t get as much attention.
And he fully intends to have viewers do the hand motions. “We’ll be dancing in the Zoom room,” he laughed.
Ellie Fern, a freshman at Arizona State University, is an aspiring singer-songwriter who is also inspired by Friedman.
She will sing Friedman’s arrangement of “Mi Shebeirach,” the prayer for healing that she is best known for. Fern has used the song in her own prayers for family members.
“The melody brings a lot of comfort to me,” she said.
“Everybody has their Debbie stories,” said Susan Colin, cantorial soloist for Congregation NefeshSoul.
The one Colin likes is something Friedman talked about at a workshop a few months before her death, when she recalled being dismissed by people who said she didn’t have the gravitas necessary to write important Jewish music. Friedman worried about that criticism until she happened upon a group of Orthodox men in Israel. It was the end of Shabbat, and they were singing one of her songs.
“Ultimately,” Colin reflected, “music can transcend all these differences and mindsets.”
Colin should know: She owns OySongs, the largest distributor of Jewish music in the country. She noted that many people are still coming to Friedman’s music for the first time. Where it was once considered groundbreaking, it’s now seen as almost traditional, she said.
“That’s the point of legacy.”
Ettinger felt a tribute to Friedman this year was especially fitting. A year dominated by COVID-19 “eerily coincided” with the 10-year yahrzeit of someone committed to healing.
“Debbie’s calling out to us to bring more healing into the world,” he said.
Ettinger’s colleagues in Phoenix are always ready to collaborate on events like this, he said. Since he arrived at Congregation Beth Israel, he’s worked to foster relationships in Greater Phoenix. He wants CBI “to be the home where Phoenix sings.”
That kind of community spirit is what made Friedman so special to people, he said, something he was reminded of after spending the last two weeks listening to her music on Spotify.
“It was never about her,” he said of Friedman. “It was about us and cultivating our relationship with God.” JN
For more information, visit CBI’s YouTube channel.
