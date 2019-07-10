The Jewish Family & Children’s Service of Arizona received $25,175 from the City of Scottsdale for its Older Adults In-Home Program.
The money comes out of the City of Scottsdale’s General Fund of $200,000, which gets allocated as financial resources for human services programs. The money was granted at the beginning of the fiscal year, which began on July 1.
The $200,000 is a part of roughly $2 million that the Scottsdale City Council approved for several nonprofit organizations to provide services for at-risk residents.
JFCS, which has received allocations from the General Fund since 2009, was one of seven organizations to get such disbursements. More than 500 organizations were contacted to apply for funding, a process that JFCS initiated in October 2018. JFCS was then asked to present its program to the Scottsdale Human Services Commission.
Scottsdale Housing Coordinator Justin Boyd — who manages the application process — said 12 nonprofit agencies were asked to present to the Commission, which reviews and suggests funding
allocations for the General Fund and other government housing assistance programs.
“Some of the benefits that JFCS
provides as an organization to Scottsdale with this program is that a lot of senior adults will be receiving the support they need,” Boyd said. “They will also receive the appropriate needs to make sure that their disabilities are being met, or JFCS can direct them to the appropriate resources to assist them.”
In addition to senior services, General Funds are available for organizations that provide domestic violence shelters, legal services and regional homeless shelters.
With the General Fund allocation, JFCS will be able to provide approximately 75 elderly and disabled residents with more than 800 hours of in-home assessment, case management, counseling advocacy and referral to appropriate resources throughout Maricopa County.
The funds also support a part-time case manager who reaches out to residents who are living independently and helps to assess what their needs are. JFCS Vice President of Older Adults and Jewish Community Services Ellie Schwartzberg said that last year JFCS was able to assist 91 elderly and disabled residents.
Schwartzberg added that the grant allows JFCS to continue to serve the senior community as effectively as
possible. She said she is grateful that the City of Scottsdale considers JFCS to be so integral to seniors.
“Our basic goal is really to build up each client’s strengths to help him or her live as independently as possible for as long as possible,” Schwartzberg said. “When the client can no longer live
independently, we do move them to a higher level of care.” JN
