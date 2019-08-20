When talking to community members about Allan Flader after his untimely death this week at 55, the most commonly heard work to describe him was “mensch.”
“Allan was the definition of a true mensch,” said Jonathan Hoffer, a managing partner for SMS Financial. “He would have given you the shirt off of his back if you needed it. He was never too busy for anyone and he did so much for this community.”
Flader, the managing partner, financial advisor and senior portfolio manager of Flader Wealth Consulting Group, died on Aug. 14 after a six-year battle with cancer. He was 55.
The Flader family moved to Phoenix in 1971, just a few years after Allan was born in Toronto, Canada, in 1964. Flader and his three brothers grew up across from the Phoenix JCC on West Maryland Avenue and the family spent much time there. Flader went to the JCC’s summer and overnight camps, and his love for JCCs became a passion later in life. He was a major donor, for instance, to the Valley of the Sun JCC’s campus campaign.
“Allan was an amazing friend to our J and the overall community,” said VOSJCC CEO Jay Jacobs. “His generosity, support and spirit impacted not only our community, but allowed many, many individuals to have experiences that would not have been possible without his and his family’s involvement. He will be greatly missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”
One of Flader’s recent ventures with the VOSJCC was bringing back an annual community-wide Purim carnival, for which Flader Wealth Consulting Group served as presenting sponsor. Prior to 2017, the JCC hadn’t hosted a Purim carnival since 2008.
Flader also served as a board member for the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix. Foundation President and CEO Richard Kasper said that Flader’s contributions to the Foundation — both as a board member and as a longtime member of the JCF investment committee — are almost too numerous to list.
“One benefit of working for the Jewish community is gaining the friendship of many remarkably wonderful people,” Kasper said. “Even in that context, Allan stood out as the best of the best. Thoughtful, kind, caring, Allan was always looking for ways to help, challenging us to be better, and thinking about making our community stronger.”
In addition to his work with the JCF and the VOSJCC, Flader contributed to several Jewish organizations, including the Bureau of Jewish Education, Jewish National Fund, Gesher Disability Resources and Temple Solel, where he and his family were members.
Outside of his work in the Jewish community, Flader had a strong passion for finance. He was ranked the No. 1 financial advisor in Arizona for two consecutive years in Forbes/SHOOK’s Best-in-State Wealth Advisor lists.
Flader founded the Flader Wealth Consulting Group in 2000 with his brothers Michael and Brian. The group joined with RBC Wealth Management in 2008. Before creating the wealth management company, Flader worked for several different financial investment companies, including UBS Wealth Management, Prudential Financial and Merrill Lynch.
He began working at Merrill Lynch shortly after graduating the University of Arizona with degrees in business and economics in 1986. In 1987, he was the youngest adviser working for Merrill Lynch in the country.
As a child, Flader excelled in math and was tutoring high school students in the subject when he was just a fourth-grader. Throughout his life, he managed to use his love of finance and his interpersonal skills to help everyone he could. Hoffer said that Flader’s commitment and care shined through every day.
“He gave back and supported virtually every Jewish cause, both locally and in Israel,” Hoffer said. “Beyond his public sponsorships, he was always looking for a way to quietly give to people in need. The community lost a titan in Allan, but his legacy will certainly live on.”
Rabbi John Linder of Temple Solel said, “He was a warrior for life, leaving no stone unturned in his six-year battle with cancer. Allan will be deeply missed by his beloved family and friends, and leaves behind a legacy for us all of what it is to be a mensch.”
Flader is survived by his wife, Katherine; his children, Alexa and Carson; his brothers, David, Michael and Brian; and his mother, Norma.
Funeral services were held at Temple Solel on Friday, Aug. 16. Flader was buried at Paradise Memorial Gardens in Scottsdale. JN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.