On Friday, Oct. 23, Seth Blattman, candidate for Arizona Senate, District 23, discovered that his campaign sign close to the busy Scottsdale intersection of Loop 101 and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard had been vandalized. Someone painted a large black swastika on his photo and printed the word “KILLER” across his neck.
“I’d like not to take this as a threat, but it is somewhat unavoidable given the symbol,” Blattman said. “It’s upsetting, sad, unfortunate, scary. I think all people understand the meaning of the symbol, but it means more to the Jewish people.”
When he first learned of the vandalism, Blattman held off calling the police. But on Sunday, Oct. 25, after speaking to some members of the Jewish community — including Sheryl Bronkesh, president of the Phoenix Holocaust Association, who encouraged him to report the incident — he changed his mind and contacted Scottsdale police. Though vandalism of a political sign is a crime in Arizona, Blattman reported this as a hate crime.
“It took me a couple hours to realize that it wasn’t just an anti-Semitic attack on me, on a public sign,” Blattman said. “It is an attack on all Jewish people. It doesn’t matter that it’s [on] my forehead — it’s a symbol to all Jews. So I realized I had a responsibility to shine a light on it.”
Scottsdale police confirmed the incident is being investigated, though not as a hate crime.
“The term ‘hate crime’ is not a criminal act so much as it is a designation made by prosecutors in seeking enhanced sentencing,” said Sgt. Brian Reynolds, of the Scottsdale Police Department, via email. “That determination would be made when/if an arrest and conviction are obtained.”
State Rep. Aaron Lieberman (LD-28) spoke about the vandalism during a public hearing on Holocaust education on Monday, Oct. 26. “This idea of Holocaust education is so important because it helps people understand the roots of this horrible stuff,” he said. While he’s grateful he never experienced a similar incident in his political career, he was shocked at what Blattman faced. “There’s no place for any attack based on religion or race or anything like that,” he said.
Bronkesh discovered the incident Sunday, reached out to Blattman and reported it to the Anti-Defamation League on his behalf. After a pro-Hitler banner was hung in Queen Creek and anti-Semitic flyers appeared on Arizona State University’s campus earlier in the year, she felt this was yet another ominous sign. “I represent Holocaust survivors, and we very well know how the terror started, and this is one of the ways it started — with swastikas on Jewish businesses,” she said. “I find this in 2020 to be very concerning.”
“During this very challenging election season we are disgusted to see this kind of hate directed towards a candidate or his campaign,” said Tammy Gillies, ADL’s interim regional director in Arizona, via email. “While we may disagree with each other on various issues, there is no place for this type of hate in civil discourse."
Blattman lost family in the Holocaust and recalled when growing up seeing his great aunt’s tattoo from a concentration camp.
“When I was a kid I was wondering why she had a tattoo on her arm,” he said.
Ten years ago on a trip to Israel, he learned more about his family members who were killed in the Holocaust while visiting Yad Vashem. That family history makes this incident more emotional for him, he said.
“I’m an optimistic person and try to feel secure in my day-to-day life,” he said. “I don’t like thinking about things like this, but we know what this means. There’s an implied threat of violence — the swastika means violence against Jews.” JN
