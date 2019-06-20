The Valley of the Sun JCC now offers free practice ACT and SAT tests for students thanks to a new partnership with The Princeton Review.
“We are incredibly proud to partner with The Princeton Review and help provide ‘our kids’ with the opportunity to take their education to the next level hopefully at the school of their choice,” said Jay Jacobs, CEO of The J, in a statement.
Starting in June, students can register for practice tests and sign up for intensive ACT and SAT prep courses at The J. Members will receive a $300 discount on all testing programs, not just at The J, but at any of the locations where The Princeton Review offers their practice testing and courses.
“It is our goal to help as many students as possible to excel on the ACT and SAT tests and we are pleased to partner with The J to offer the community discounts on course tuition and tutoring, as well as providing free practice tests,” said Cathy Williams, outreach manager for The Princeton Review, in a news release.
Visit princetonreview.com/vosjcc for more information.
