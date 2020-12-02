The Arizona Jewish Historical Society is set to honor an exceptional man next month. Oskar Knoblauch spent the last 25 years teaching innumerable students in Greater Phoenix about the Holocaust, and about how he survived it.
In recognition of Knoblauch’s work as an activist, educator and philanthropist, he will receive the Jerry Lewkowitz Heritage Award at the 2020 Haimish Heritage Award Gala on Saturday, Dec. 5.
“We thought it would be a really good thing to honor him, especially in this time when there’s so many bad things that are going on and so much prejudice,” said Mark Sendrow, president of the AZJHS board of directors. “He’s been fighting against prejudice for [25] years ... so we thought he’d be a perfect person to honor.”
While Knoblauch was surprised to receive the Heritage Award — ”I’m not much for awards, I don’t look for them,” he said — he is grateful, and proud of the work he’s done teaching students across Greater Phoenix about the Holocaust.
“They’re telling me that I’m doing something right, and that inspires me to keep on going, to do even more,” Knoblauch said. “This kind of work is never finished.”
This year’s gala will look a bit different than previous years, with a virtual presentation in lieu of the usual in-person dinner. The name of the event, the 2020 Haimish Heritage Gala, is a nod to the “homey” nature of this year’s celebration.
“You’re going to enjoy it from the comfort of your own home, in your pajamas, and you don’t have to sit there and wear a coat and tie, a cocktail dress or whatever it is you would normally wear,” said Dr. Larry Bell, AZJHS’ executive director. “The idea is it’s much more low-key than what we would normally do.”
AZJHS didn’t want to let the year go by without recognizing the work of “a truly exceptional man.”
“He’s part of a community of people, Holocaust survivors, who really have given so much of themselves to try to go out in old age and share their experiences,” Bell said. “But Oskar is exceptional.”
Knoblauch first began sharing his story with students over 20 years ago when he was invited to his granddaughter’s junior high school to speak for an hour. When the class was over, his granddaughter’s teacher asked if Knoblauch could stay and talk to the rest of his classes that day.
“The teacher was floored,” Knoblauch said. “I said, ‘Well, you’re in luck, because I had nothing going. So I’ll just stay.’”
Since then, Knoblauch has told his story countless times: to junior high and high school students, to churches and synagogues, to employees of local businesses — even to border patrol agents. “I must have talked to about a million people,” Knoblauch said.
In some schools, he comes back each week to read chapters from his book with high school English classes; in others, he presents to auditoriums crowded with seventh and eighth graders. Knoblauch’s book “A Boy’s Story, A Man’s Memory” was first published in 2014, but he’s proud to say that it’s never been sold in a bookstore. The goal isn’t to make money from the book but rather to make it available as a tool for teaching and learning.
Today, a digital copy of the book is available for free for students and teachers through Hope Chest, a curriculum based on Knoblauch’s testimony made available by Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation.
“It has everything which the teachers need to teach the Holocaust,” Knoblauch said. “So I’m proud of that, because this is something which has been in the works for over two years.”
In his lessons with students, Knoblauch shares how his family fled Germany in 1936; how he adjusted to life in Poland, only to see it invaded by Germany in 1939; how his family was forced into the Krakow Ghetto, and when it was liquidated, put to work for the Gestapo. Along the way, he teaches them to fight with their words, not their fists; to work hard and value their education; to know how their government works and use their voice; to learn how to communicate with others, even those they don’t agree with; and above all else, to be upstanders instead of bystanders.
“We cannot take them for granted,” Knoblauch said of the students he works with. “They are, sooner or later, going to be young adults and their voices matter. Each voice matters, and I try to educate them right now.”
During COVID-19, Knoblauch is doing what he can to continue teaching over Zoom. But he hopes that eventually, when the pandemic abates, he’ll have a chance to return to the classroom and to see students’ faces again.
For AZJHS, the Haimish Heritage Gala is a chance to recognize Knoblauch for all that he’s accomplished.
“It’s a great opportunity to give back to the person who’s given the past 25 years of his life to talk about something extremely difficult to talk about, but that’s important for the students to hear,” said Tony Fusco, AZJHS’ education coordinator.
Bell first met Knoblauch in 2011, when the AZJHS hosted an exhibit of artist Robert Sutz’s work, which includes life masks of Holocaust survivors and paintings of scenes that they witnessed. Knoblauch, who is the subject of one of Sutz’s life masks, served as a docent for the exhibit.
“That’s what really impressed me about Oskar was just his ability to communicate with other people, to reach them,” Bell said. “I was just immensely impressed from the minute I met him.”
Among the impressive qualities that Knoblauch exhibits, perhaps none is more apparent than his endless optimism. Whether discussing his interactions with students or contemplating the future of the country, Knoblauch is unfailingly upbeat.
“If there is a mensch or definition of a mensch, it would more than likely be Oskar that you’d be seeing in the dictionary,” Fusco said. “He’s just an unbelievable person.”
During this year’s virtual gala, attendees will view a video presentation featuring testimonials from students and teachers who have heard him speak, excerpts of letters written by students over the years, and footage of Knoblauch teaching in classrooms and school auditoriums accompanied by classical music produced by Moshe Bukshpan. There will also be an acceptance speech from Knoblauch, along with a Q&A session with Knoblauch and Fusco.
The Q&A will reveal “a little bit of his light-hearted nature, as well as his serious tone when it comes down to promoting Holocaust education,” Fusco said.
The impact that Knoblauch has made on the community, and particularly the next generation, cannot be overstated, according to Bell.
“These young kids ... they’re going to remember that their whole lives,” Bell said. “Not just that they heard a Holocaust survivor speak or that they met somebody who was a living piece of history, but that they heard Oskar Knoblauch speak.”
For Knoblauch, there is no greater reward than the connections he’s made with students and the knowledge that his story has inspired them.
“I just want to see a better world, that’s all,” Knoblauch said. “I’ve got grandchildren, I’ve got a great-grandchild, and I want to see a country where they can live in peace and security.” JN
