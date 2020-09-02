Students at Arizona State University returned to a familiar, but somewhat changed, campus in August. Since they left en masse last spring, students now find more rooms vacant to create social distance, common area restrictions that keep students apart and people in masks.
In addition to the physical differences, members of Hillel at ASU arrived to find one more change: Rabbi Suzy Stone is now Hillel’s campus rabbi — the first they’ve had in many years.
“Having Rabbi Suzy on staff is more important now than ever before,” said Debbie Yunker Kail, Hillel at ASU's executive director, via email. “Students are facing unprecedented times.”
Stone’s face is not unfamiliar to returning students, however. After working for Hillel at ASU last year in an administrative capacity, she is stepping into her new role under challenging conditions.
“We want to help students slow down to experience not just the rush of the first fall back during COVID-19 but really serious questions: ‘What am I here for?’ ‘What do I want to do in my life to take time apart?’ We want them to take time from their classes in their schedule to really be in the community and to ask the bigger questions of themselves and the world.”
Stone grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and completed her undergraduate work at Brandeis University in Boston, Massachusetts. She spent five years working in nonprofits doing community organizing, largely around economic justice. Part of her work was for Religious Action Center, the political and legislative outreach arm of Reform Judaism.
“I really believe in transformative power and its influence on young adults,” she said.
She attended rabbinical school at Hebrew Union College in Los Angeles and worked as a congregational rabbi for six years — four in California and two in Washington, D.C.
After about 20 years traveling across the U.S. and Israel, Stone decided she wanted to be closer to her her parents, who live part-time in Arizona. After her first year at ASU, she felt very lucky that a grant came through from Hillel International creating the campus rabbi position.
“Now I get to transition into the city campus rabbi/senior Jewish educator role,” she said.
Starting the fall semester on a campus beset by COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, there was initial concern about finding ways to find and build community. But, Stone pointed out, Hillel is an organization that values innovation.
Fifty students already participated in Hillel at ASU’s new “grab-and-go” Shabbat meal program, which allows members to pick up a prepackaged dinner, head home and participate online in services as a group.
“That’s kind of an insight into what it looks like celebrating the holidays this year,” she said. “We’re providing food to go and then doing things online.”
Hillel at ASU will also be partnering, for the first time ever, with Temple Emanuel of Tempe on a joint livestream service with Stone and Rabbi Dean Shapiro that will be available to the temple’s congregants and Hillel’s members.
Hillel at ASU also plans to stay current with the wider world, Stone said. In response to racial justice protests over the summer, Stone and her colleagues hosted a series of racial justice classes, and they are gearing up to be involved in November’s election in partnership with ASU’s civic engagement coalition.
“We are grateful for Rabbi Suzy’s guidance and wisdom about adding meaning to our lives in new and creative ways," said Yunker Kail.
“We just came back to our mission, and we are here to help students find a sense of purpose, find a sense of belonging and help them to transform the world,” Stone said. “That’s really my core mission.”
Given that the No. 1 fear students reported in coming back this semester was social isolation, community — online or in small groups — will have pride of place.
“The reality is that students are really craving this notion of human connection and getting behind the mask. It’s even harder this year for students to create friendships, to make new community, so that’s ultimately what we’re trying to help them do.” JN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.