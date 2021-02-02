When Arizona Rep. Alma Hernandez (LD-3) recently reintroduced her Holocaust education bill, which had been tabled as a result of COVID, she was wearing large, sparkly Star of David earrings, which she later featured in a selfie on Instagram. The reason she wore those particular earrings? They were sent to her by a fan.
It’s not every day a legislator gets a present from a fan she only knows through social media. But Ariel Tidhar, a 26-year-old jewelry and accessory designer in New York, has been following Hernandez on Instagram for nearly a year. It wasn’t any legislation in particular that drew her to Hernandez, but her general outspokenness.
“My whole line is basically inspired by strong Jewish women, and I think her voice in the Jewish community is obviously a refreshing one,” Tidhar said.
And Hernandez was attracted to Tidhar’s jewelry on Instagram and complimented her wares. Surprised and excited, Tidhar gifted Hernandez the Star of David earrings.
“They are very loud and sparkly,” Hernandez said. “They’re perfect for me.”
Wearing them on the momentous day made a statement, Hernandez said: “I felt they were very appropriate for the bill I was speaking on.”
The bill requiring public schools in Arizona to teach students about the Holocaust and other genocides — including the Rwandan, Bosnian and Armenian genocides — at least twice between grades seven and 12 was expected to pass last year and be signed into law, but it stalled in the state Senate when COVID-19 shut down the legislative session.
The committee hearing on Jan. 26 was the last step before the bill goes to a full vote in the Arizona House. The bill will then make its way to the Senate and ultimately to the governor’s office. Hernandez is confident the governor will sign the bill.
“We already have commitment from the governor and his staff,” she said, adding the bill is moving through the legislature at the governor’s office request.
In October, the Arizona Board of Education added Holocaust education to its administrative code. Hernandez briefly thought that might make her bill’s reintroduction unnecessary, but the governor’s office reached out to encourage her.
The bill aligns with Gov. Doug Ducey’s focus on expanding and increasing civic education, according to C.J. Karamargin, the governor’s spokesman.
“Knowing about a human tragedy on a scale like that is absolutely fundamental,” Karamargin said.
Karamargin pointed to a national survey commissioned by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany that recently found that “when asked how many Jews were killed during the Holocaust, 63% of millennials (those aged 25-40) and Gen Z (18-24) did not know 6 million Jews were murdered.” That figure was 67% in Arizona. The survey also found 11% of national respondents believe Jews caused the Holocaust, with 15% in Arizona.
“We need to do better,” Karamargin said. “We must do better when it comes to teaching this topic.”
Hernandez, inspired by Holocaust survivors’ stories, also wants to make sure this education is codified into law.
“The bill is extremely important,” agreed Alex White, a 97-year-old Holocaust survivor who lives in Scottsdale. “People tend in time to forget.”
Hernandez hopes to get the bill across the finish line quickly this year.
Tidhar, who didn’t follow all the ups and downs of the legislative process, is just happy to see her earrings prominently displayed in Hernandez’s efforts.
“It says a lot about the essence of how Jewish the brand is,” she said.
And the earrings she sent Hernandez are one of the largest pairs she makes.
“Everything I do is kind of loud,” Tidhar said. “And Alma is clearly proud of her Jewish identity, so it felt fitting.”
That sentiment suits Hernandez.
“Go big or go home,” she laughed. JN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.