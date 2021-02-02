This year was supposed to be special for the Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival. The organization celebrates its 25th anniversary this month.
And it will be special — but not in the way Barry Singer, the festival’s co-executive director, originally thought.
“Hopefully next year — or who knows — we’ll be able to have a somewhat postponed 25th anniversary special celebration,” he said.
In a typical year, about 10,000 film enthusiasts would see anywhere between 20 and 30 films over the span of two weeks in Scottsdale, Tempe and Peoria. This year, more than 30 films will be available to stream online between Feb. 14 and March 3. How many people will watch is an open question.
“I wish I could answer that with any certainty,” Singer said.
Founded in 1996, the GPJFF is the longest-running film festival in Greater Phoenix. The merger in 2009 between the Phoenix Jewish Film Festival and the East Valley Jewish Film Festival helped the volunteer-run nonprofit organization turn the festival into a professionally run, smooth operation with longtime theater partners.
The pandemic upended life just as last year’s festival ended, and within a few weeks, Singer and the board decided the 2021 event would be exclusively virtual. The pivot required a steep learning curve and financial know-how.
“It’s sort of like building an airplane as you’re flying through the air,” Singer said.
Everything had to change, from the process of collecting donations to ticketing for the event.
Board members got to work researching and contacting “the incredible number of services” needed for the festival to go virtual.
“Film distributors are quite protective of security and their digital rights,” Singer said. “So it was very complicated.”
Typically, most of the festival’s filmgoers choose the movies they see and receive a packet of physical tickets in the mail to use at theaters.
This year, tickets will be in the form of a link to the stream- hosting website with step-by-step instructions.
Viewers will have 72 hours from the scheduled start time to begin watching a movie, and 48 hours after they start watching to finish it. They’ll be able to pause, rewind and switch devices within a household, but will not be able to watch a movie more than once.
Singer hopes that people will change with the times and enjoy the movies this year in a different way.
The movies selected for the film festival this year vary in topic and genre. They range from “A Call to Spy” about a group of women who worked as spies for the United Kingdom during World War II, to “The Bra Mitzvah” about a young woman whose grandmother insists she get a bra before she has her bat mitzvah.
Los Angeles-based Stacy Jill Calvert, who directed “The Bra Mitzvah,” is disappointed that the virtual aspect of the festival won’t let her connect with the audience as much, but glad that she’ll still be able to share her short comedy.
“I’m excited to continue to spread the word about it, and for people to continually see different aspects of Jewish life,” she said, adding that she has wanted to make this movie for many years. “Different aspects of this film have popped up in creative ways, throughout my life.”
Nancy Stutman, a longtime festival attendee, said Calvert’s short “sounds like fun,” and will be watching it from home, along with “most” of the films being presented. She welcomes the virtual format.
“There’s something about the big screen and the sound, and it’s an occasion to go out,” Stutman said. But it is “wonderful” to have the flexibility to watch the movies when it is most convenient during the window of availability. And, she noted, people with mobility issues or difficulty going out can now watch the films from home.
The festival has long been “more of a gray-haired” event, Singer said, so he hopes going virtual this year “might be a blessing in disguise,” helping to attract a younger crowd.
Now that the streaming infrastructure is in place for 2021, the organization plans to offer film viewings throughout the year, Singer explained.
As a gift to the community, the festival will have a free screening of “Shared Legacies” on Saturday, Feb. 13, to coincide with Black History Month. The documentary explores historical lessons of African-American and Jewish cooperation while fighting blatant bias and racism. JN
For more information about the festival or to purchase tickets, visit gpjff.org.
