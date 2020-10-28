Robin Meyerson stepped off a plane in mid-March and arrived home from visiting her newborn grandson to a completely new reality — one in which the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic shut down in-person gatherings and postponed community events.
“I thought to myself: Now the world, more than ever, needs Shabbat and we need challah,” Meyerson said.
So when it came time to plan the seventh annual Great Arizona Challah Bake, Meyerson, who chairs the Shabbat Project Arizona, knew that the community needed an event that would bring it together and bring Shabbat into people’s homes in spite of, or maybe because of, the unique challenges of this year.
“We’re showing that we’re all in this together and we’re all one people,” Meyerson said. “Even if we have different ages and different backgrounds and different Jewish customs, we all need Shabbat more than ever.”
The Great Arizona Challah Bake will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. The virtual bake will be an hour rather than the usual two hours, and emceed by Jordana Baruchov with a performance by singer Miriam Sandler along with words of inspiration and breakout rooms for the actual challah making. Participants will receive the challah recipes by email a week before, and can pick up free ingredients a few days before.
“It’s going to be as wonderful as we can possibly make it on a computer,” Meyerson said.
The Zoom format actually gave organizers more flexibility to offer different levels of instruction and teach different challah recipes, Meyerson said. While participants in past years have all prepared the same challah dough, this year’s Zoom breakout rooms offer the choice between advanced, beginner and gluten-free challah lessons, led by Hadar Eytan, Miriam Leibowitz and Debbie Rosalimsky. Being able to offer a gluten-free option for the first year is particularly exciting, Meyerson said, because it opens the event up to people who might not have been able to participate in past years.
Another element of this year’s event that Meyerson is looking forward to: seeing Eytan present the advanced challah making session.
“What’s beautiful about her is she was at the very, very original first Challah Bake that we did seven years ago, and now she’s a presenter,” Meyerson said. “It’s so beautiful because she went from being a learner to a presenter, and it’s just gorgeous to see that, everybody sharing and learning.”
Events this year also aren’t limited to the Challah Bake itself. In the week leading up to Shabbat on Nov. 6 and 7, Project Inspire Arizona will be hosting additional events, including a mezuzah hanging and an episode of the Project Inspire cooking show, “A Taste of Shabbos,” that will teach participants to make cholent.
“It’s like how you prepare for a wedding,” Meyerson said. “There’s things you have to do in the lead up to the wedding: buy your dress, order your food, find a photographer. We’ve come up with this nice lead-up with the mezuzah event on Sunday and the Challah Bake on Wednesday and then the Shabbat show Thursday.”
Following the Challah Bake will be the Shabbat Challenge, which offers prizes to participants who pledge to add to their celebration of Shabbat with activities like lighting candles, blessing challah, saying kiddush, using their best tablecloth and tableware or learning something Jewish for 15 minutes with their family, or by disconnecting from activities like social media, driving, shopping or laundry on Shabbat.
All of the activities around this year’s Challah Bake, Meyerson said, are built around the theme of bringing Shabbat home.
“That’s where Shabbat belongs, it belongs in our home,” Meyerson said. “It can be, obviously, anywhere, but this year with COVID, it’s clear that this is where it belongs.”
Students from Pardes Jewish Day School, one of the Shabbat Project Arizona’s community partners, will also be involved in the festivities leading up to the Challah Bake. The mezuzah hanging on Sunday, Nov. 1 will include 30 families from Pardes, which “is great, because just when you think everybody’s got a mezuzah, not everybody does,” said Lauren Kreisberger, director of admissions and enrollment management.
Students from all grade levels will be contributing to the Challah Bake, from the first through fourth graders who are making Shabbat centerpieces out of recycled materials for the first 75 families who register, to kids of all ages who are making videos in English and Hebrew to share with Challah Bake participants about what Shabbat means to them.
“There’s no shortage of challah bakes,” Kreisberger said, “but I think we really planned it out so that it’s not just your normal challah bake, but a challah bake that all ages can be involved in.”
For Meyerson, the involvement of all ages is what makes this year’s bake a community event.
“PJ Library is giving gifts to the kids, Pardes is giving gifts to the adults — it’s really beautiful to see the community come together,” Meyerson said.
As for Pardes students, Kreisberger is excited to see families participate not only in the art projects and events leading up to the Challah Bake, but in the challah making itself. With the event on Zoom this year, it’s the perfect time to involve parents, grandparents and any relatives who don’t live close by, she said.
Pardes’ goal, said Head of School Peter Gordon, is to have “touch points” where families can remain connected to the community in an uncertain time.
“We view it as this kind of ripple effect,” Gordon said. “It enriches the community ... so as that ripple continues to extend, we hope that this is part and parcel of more events, more things that our school can be connected to in the outside Jewish community.”
Taking some time to disconnect will be especially important the week of the Challah Bake, Meyerson noted, because it comes right after the Nov. 3 election.
“We’re really going to need Shabbat more than ever that week,” Meyerson said. “We’re going to need to turn off our phones and just enjoy our yummy challah and our wine, and just disconnect and be with our families. This is a really important Shabbat for the whole world, especially America.”
Whatever their level of observance, Meyerson hopes that the Challah Bake can be an opportunity for families to do even a small piece of Shabbat, whether that’s lighting candles, reading a prayer or sitting down for a family meal. “Whatever you do is precious,” she said, “precious and valuable.” JN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.