Last March, when schools across Greater Phoenix closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, teachers attempted wide-scale virtual learning for the first time and parents struggled with balancing work and supervising their children’s schoolwork.
This fall found parents, teachers, school boards and government officials in turmoil about when or even if students could once again attend class in person. While the adults have meetings, students — who may be least vulnerable to the virus but have the most to lose academically — have their own point of view.
Students at Pardes Jewish Day School, which has in-person and virtual options, and Desert Jewish Academy, which recently went back online exclusively, shared their experiences of the virtual classroom. Some remain sanguine about the new order of things, while others are much less so.
In seventh grade at Pardes, Lily Watsky, 13, attends class in person. Pardes uses a pod system designed to keep small groups of students together while safely distancing from others. But the system meant to protect students from the virus doesn’t suit Watsky; she can’t be with any of her friends who are in different pods. It’s also tricky on an academic level.
“It’s not the easiest thing, because classes are split up, and I can’t get access to all my teachers,” she said. She struggles with math, and since she is only able to watch videos of her math teacher, she feels she’s missing out on crucial instruction.
“We listen to that recording but can’t ask her questions because we can’t contact her,” she said. “There’s no way to have a Zoom or even via email. Even if we could, that would be a super hard way to explain a whole lesson — I have to figure it out on my own, and having all these assignments that you don’t even understand? It’s so confusing, and not fair.”
Watsky understands how a teacher would prefer this system of schooling since it seems more normal. But for students like her, “nothing really feels like it’s actually changing. It’s just a lot more rules and a lot more things to put on ourselves.”
She’s generally a good student, but said she’s buckling under the pressures of COVID-19. Until recently, she didn’t have much appetite.
“I’m personally stressed out a lot,” she said. “I have anxiety and I have depression and all that stuff — with everything going on, my mental health is not great at the moment. School isn’t exactly making it better.”
She used to enjoy Friday electives at school, but now there are none. “We barely get to walk alone or be by ourselves without having to worry about other people,” she said. “I don’t get a lot of free time.”
Watsky is realistic about the pandemic and understands the safety precautions, “but I feel like you should get to be with some of your friends at least.”
With her closest friend only attending school virtually, “I don’t really have anyone to talk to,” she said. “I feel almost invisible to the rest of my class and the majority of my teachers.”
She’s not alone in her dissatisfaction.
“I hate it,” said Jamison Walker, 10. In the fifth grade at Pardes, she is once again attending school virtually after briefly going in person earlier in the year. When COVID-19 cases ticked up in October, her parents thought it would be better for her to stay home.
It’s the social aspect of school that she misses most — knowing her friends are together in school while she’s working from home with her dad.
Like Watsky, she finds the pod system at Pardes difficult, but in her case it’s because she’s the only one who is attending virtually. The weeks she attended in person, she shared a pod with several friends and enjoyed it. Now she feels more isolated.
There’s an academic downside for her as well.
“The teacher puts more attention on the students in person because there’s only one kid online,” she said. “So it’s a lot harder.”
And she can’t always hear what’s being said and sometimes feels unable to join in the conversation.
She wakes up later than normal now, too. That extra time in bed isn’t the worst thing, but she’d gladly trade it for being in school with her friends.
She remembered that when the coronavirus pandemic first closed school down, her teacher suspected it would only be for a couple of weeks. Back then virtual school made her happy — it was like vacation. But after a month, “I was like, ‘OK, where’s the action?’”
Getting back to school is what she thinks about most. There’s no way she’ll ever “fake sick” to avoid school again, she said. “Now, I know I shouldn’t do that.”
“This year’s been interesting,” her sister Arianna Walker said.
A graduate of Pardes and now a sophomore at Rancho Solano, she too attends school virtually. While it’s difficult, “I’ve started to figure things out,” she said. And she tries to be optimistic: “This will be over soon, hopefully, but I’m just hanging in there.”
This fall her school opened both with a virtual and an in-person option. She opted for virtual instruction but hopes to return in person next semester.
“All my friends are doing something different — some people are even more strict than I am and some are not social distancing at all, so it’s been hard to find middle ground with a lot of people,” she said. “Sometimes I get really stressed out, and it’s just sad and I get upset about the whole thing.”
She does find some benefits being online. Like her younger sister, she doesn’t mind the chance to sleep in. And she feels less pressure than she did when she was overscheduled. One advantage of a small school, she said, is that with small classes teachers can work with students on a one-to-one basis. Her public school friends complain to her about how lost they feel in large classes.
But she noted it can be hard to focus. After all, her phone and computer are there with nobody watching if she texts or plays a game. “Being able to mute yourself and turn off your camera makes it hard for teachers to monitor you when you’re in class. ... Definitely there are times when I’m supposed to be working on something independently, and I’ll do it a little bit later. It’s a challenge to stay on top of things.”
While she is “tolerating it better than a lot of people,” if she can’t go back to school in person in January, she’ll be disappointed. “There are definitely times when I’ve been pretty upset about things,” she said.
Evan Samakosky finished his sixth-grade year at Desert Jewish Academy in the midst of the pandemic, graduating without the traditional celebration. A few months later, he started his new school in Chandler online.
“I was really prepared [for virtual instruction] at the beginning of this school year. There are a lot of kids that don’t know how to use Google Classroom,” he said. “But at Desert Jewish, even before we went online, it was just normal using that app. It prepared me for online because I was one of the kids that knew completely how to work in everything.”
He acknowledged it was difficult to make friends at first in his virtual classroom.
“You couldn’t make friends because you weren’t allowed to unmute unless you had a question,” he said. “You could see people but you couldn’t really talk to them, and we couldn’t interact with each other and make friends.”
He doesn’t feel that he’s lost a step academically but has theories why some of his fellow students have.
“Some kids didn’t show up because they thought, this isn’t real school,” he said. “And some kids don’t have the electronics or the internet to do everything, so there were some kids that probably were struggling a lot.”
Dalia Morson, 11, is in sixth grade at Desert Jewish Academy. “Personally, I do not really like doing school from home, so I was a bit upset at first,” she said. Eventually she softened on virtual school, but teachers can’t explain things as completely online in her view. “It’s a little bit confusing.”
When DJA went back in person, things were very different.
“We weren’t allowed to do anything team-related, because we can’t touch each other,” she said. “We can’t do P.E. or choir.”
Even with the restrictions, she found it fun to be back. “We have a lot of grades mushed together,” she said, “so it’s pretty fun to hang out with people your age and people younger than you. We’re all friends, and I was much happier.”
Then she discovered she was headed back home and back to virtual school a few weeks ago. “I was a mixture of frustrated, mad and upset and sad.” But she realizes the dangers COVID-19 presents. “I feel like staying at home would be safer, and I feel like COVID would end faster if all of us just made the right choice.”
She feels that she’s still getting a good education. She never mutes her teacher or plays with her phone while watching her class, and at least at home she feels she can relax between classes. The things she misses the most: “My teachers, my friends, my desk.”
Chaya Hultine, 10, is a year below Morson at Desert Jewish Academy. When school closed in the spring, Hultine said, “it was really like shocking and frustrating because you had to get used to it. And it was like hard to do the teaching thing.”
When she went back to school in person for a few weeks, things were different “but we were all happy, and I could see my teachers and my friends and it is easier to get my work done,” she said. “But the cons are social distancing and wearing a mask because it can be hard to breathe and hard to stay away from your friends when you’re hanging out and want to hug them.”
She wasn’t prepared for how strict teachers would be about safety precautions, though she noted she understood it was for the students’ protection.
“At home I’m with my family and my cats,” she said. “I feel safe at home and don’t have to wear a mask. But sometimes it’s harder to learn because not everyone has printers and you have to print some things out.”
Working at home was tough for her. “I kept stressing out and missing assignments,” she said. “This year is much better and I get my work done. ... I have had to help other kids in their work because they were struggling so it’s kind of a back and forth.”
Right now she’s mostly concerned about the psychological impact on her friends and their families.
“I know that some parents are very impatient with their children,” she said. “When they’re working sometimes they yell at their kids — maybe from stress or something — and I feel that parents should stop yelling at their kids and be more patient with them as they are working, and it is a stressful time due to COVID. People should think about their actions and try to be more patient with their kids.” JN
