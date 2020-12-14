An Arizona man and former member of Atomwaffen Division, a neo-Nazi group, was sentenced Dec. 9, to 16 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for the part he played in an effort to threaten Jewish and Black journalists.
Johnny Roman Garza, 21, is from Queen Creek — the city where a banner was hung in August from a highway overpass with the words “Hitler was right.”
Garza was one of four men initially arrested on Feb. 26, and charged with conspiracy to threaten and intimidate Mala Blomquist, the editor of Arizona Jewish Life, and an unnamed member of the Arizona Association of Black Journalists.
Garza previously pled guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington to conspiring with other Atomwaffen members to commit three offenses against the United States: interference with federally-protected activities because of religion, in violation of Title 18, U.S. Code, Section 245; mailing threatening communications, in violation of Title 18, U.S. Code, Section 876; and cyberstalking, in violation of Title 18, U.S. Code, Section 2261A, according to a statement by the Department of Justice’s Office of Public Affairs.
"This type of criminal activity has no place in our communities. This individual researched addresses of victims then posted threatening propaganda at their homes in an effort to harass and intimidate journalists, activists and other innocent victims who spoke out against the hateful rhetoric he embraced," said Sean Kaul, FBI Special Agent in charge of the Phoenix field office. "This sentence should send a message to others; the FBI will not tolerate this type of criminal behavior. We will continue to aggressively pursue these types of investigations and bring justice to those impacted. We thank the victims who so bravely came forward to report these crimes and we hope their actions will encourage others to do the same."
“I’ve been covering these stories and I’ve been interviewing people who were Holocaust survivors and victims of hate crimes for years and always had empathy for them, but I don’t think I ever fully understood it until it happened to me,” said Blomquist, who is not Jewish. “It’s an indescribable feeling to be afraid in your own home.”
Cindy Saltzman, publisher of AJL, was completely surprised and terrified when she discovered what happened.
“Mala’s the nicest and kindest person,” she said. “It was really a shock, and the more we found out about this whole operation, the more disturbing it got.”
Atomwaffen Division is a small neo-Nazi group that became active in 2016, according to the Anti-Defamation League. The group’s members “are preparing for a race war to combat what they consider the cultural and racial displacement of the white race,” reported the ADL. The group’s propaganda includes references to Charles Manson and Nazi iconography.
Law enforcement saw Garza and another individual drive to Blomquist’s residence, where they “were observed fleeing from the direction of the residence to the vehicle,” according to a complaint submitted to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington by the FBI.
The next morning, Blomquist found a poster glued to her bedroom window. It read “Your Actions Have Consequences ... Our Patience Has Its Limits” and included her name and address. At the bottom, in small print, “You’ve been visited by your local Nazis,” was written. A copy of the poster, included in the complaint, shows a hooded skeleton standing outside a home and holding a Molotov cocktail.
“I still am not completely over it,” Blomquist said. “I’ll catch myself kind of looking over my shoulder.”
“I believe the co-conspirators intended for the posters to intimidate, threaten and cause substantial emotional distress to the group’s targets,” Special Agent Michael Stults stated in the complaint.
“It is scary, because you realize you don’t have to be Jewish,” Saltzman said. “You can be targeted just because you work for a Jewish publication.”
In addition to Garza, the FBI and local law enforcement arrested and prosecuted Kaleb Cole of Montgomery, Texas; Cameron Brandon Shea of Redmond, Washington; and Taylor Ashley Parker-Dipeppe of Spring Hill, Florida. The complaint identified Cole and Shea as the creators of the posters and the primary organizers of the threat campaign. Parker-Dipeppe is accused of placing a threatening poster at what he believed to be the home of a journalist in Florida. In the Seattle area, posters were mailed to a TV journalist who had reported on Atomwaffen and to two individuals associated with the ADL.
“The incident, of course, is unfortunate, but it is an arrest that we are really applauding law enforcement for making,” Keisha McKinnor, assistant regional director of the ADL of Arizona, told Jewish News in February. “The central figure in the organization’s leadership was arrested and that was quite significant for us, given the background of the organization and their violent and criminal nature. We were really glad that this person was taken down immediately.”
Garza admitted in his plea agreement to conspiring with the other defendants via an encrypted online chat group “to identify journalists and advocates to threaten in retaliation for the victims’ work exposing anti-Semitism,” according to the Department of Justice. In the agreement, Garza said the goal was to ensure the journalists would feel terrorized.
Blomquist asked Paul Rockower, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix, to write a letter for Garza’s trial where it was read, while Blomquist gave her own testimony.
At first Rockower intended to write “a scathing letter denouncing him for the pain and suffering he caused,” but changed the letter’s tone when he discovered that Garza “has since apparently renounced his connections to his previous associates, has shown remorse for his actions and the suffering he has caused and has begun taking courses on the Jewish history and faith.”
The Jewish community of Greater Phoenix “can acknowledge and can accept at face value his change of heart,” Rockower wrote.
Being “in a time of darkness and isolation,” Garza claimed was the reason “rebellious and resentful” influences won him over, according to the Associated Press. “Very unfortunately, I fell in with the worst crowd you can probably fall in with, a very self-destructive crowd at the least.”
The judge in Garza’s case believed Garza’s remorse and took it into account when he sentenced him, the AP reported.
Blomquist hoped Garza’s apparent new outlook is sincere. “If he can learn to accept different people and treat people with tolerance then I think that’s a win for the community,” she said.
The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces in Phoenix and other cities investigated the case. It was prosecuted with assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s office of the District of Arizona.
“ADL is grateful for the efforts of local, state and federal law enforcement for their efforts in investigating, arresting and successfully prosecuting accused neo-Nazi Johnny Roman Garza for his role in a plot to threaten and intimidate journalists and advocates who worked to expose anti-Semitism,” said Tammy Gillies, ADL’s interim regional director of Arizona, via email.
“It is our hope that the successful prosecution and sentencing of Mr. Garza serves as a deterrent for those who would seek to emulate or further his actions, and helps ensure that our community remains no place for hate,” Gillies said.
“We see that anti-Semitism continues to be on the rise, across our country and across the world,” McKinnor said. “Even though this particular group is really a shadow of itself — it’s only got about 20 dedicated members — there are a slew of other organizations that are modeled after them, with the same ideological cores and violent and criminal natures that are just sprouting up.” JN
