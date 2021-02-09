When two Russian Holocaust survivors told Kathy Rood they weren’t signing up for their COVID-19 vaccinations, she understood.
“Even to think about signing up to get a government vaccination — that’s very difficult for some survivors to wrap their heads around,” said Rood, program manager for Jewish social services at Jewish Family & Children’s Service, explaining that these are people with direct experience of governments treating them “as less than human.”
“Most survivors are very old and don’t trust their government,” said Alexander White, a 97-year-old Holocaust survivor who lives in Scottsdale. Some people “can’t divest themselves of the idea that all non-Jews are out to kill them.” Still, that sentiment didn’t stop White from getting vaccinated late last month.
To combat such fears, Rabbi John Linder of Temple Solel joined nearly a dozen faith leaders on Feb. 3 at an event organized by the Arizona Department of Health Services and Gov. Doug Ducey’s office, at which clergy spoke of the importance of the vaccine before being vaccinated by Cara Christ, director of ADHS.
“The importance of religious leaders in speaking to the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines cannot be overstated,” Christ said.
“It is our collective voice and strength, specifically with the governor, that will move the needle in a way that it needs to be moved right now,” said Linder, a member of Ducey’s COVID-19 task force.
Linder hopes seeing a rabbi participating in the vaccination event will alleviate some fears, though he hasn’t had to deal with such reluctance at Temple Solel. Doreen Feldberg, Temple Solel’s president, said the state website is more of an obstacle than vaccine hesitancy.
Rabbi Yisroel Isaacs of Beth Joseph Congregation suggested only “a small but highly vocal group or fringe group” would be vaccine hesitant, but more from an anti-vaxxer perspective than a Jewish one.
He too is worried about how his older congregants will navigate the ADHS website. Christ acknowledged the problems with the website and said improvements are being made every day.
Linder was relieved to hear Christ address the issue of mistrust directly.
“We’re currently working on a campaign to build confidence in the vaccine and directly message high-risk groups,” Christ said, speaking directly about Black, Hispanic and Native Americans in the state.
“We are understanding of why they would be hesitant,” Christ said. “And so we’re going to do everything we can to build that confidence — that this is scientifically based and really what we’re doing is trying to protect them and save lives.”
Linder said the issue of how to build confidence in the state’s most vulnerable communities absolutely needs to be addressed in a “very, very” serious way.
At the Feb 3, event, Linder echoed the sentiments of the other faith leaders in exhorting people to listen to the science and to use mitigating factors like mask-wearing and social distancing.
“We will only get over the hump of this pandemic — safely back to work, in classrooms, in the pews, in restaurants and hotels and back into the arms of our loved ones — by doing our part,” he said.
“[Vaccines] save lives,” he added. “Save yours.” JN
