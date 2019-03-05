Just a few years before World War II began, Hollywood Golden Age director George Stevens was helming fluffy fare such as “Swing Time” and “Vivacious Lady” starring Ginger Rogers.
In 1945, he was in Germany, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army heading a film unit and capturing some of the first footage of the horrors of Dachau as the camp was liberated. Stevens’ life and art would never be the same.
“From Hollywood to Nuremberg: John Ford, Samuel Fuller, George Stevens” is a film from French movie director and historian Christian Delage. His movie tells the story of three filmmakers who documented World War II and the liberation of the camps, which was used as evidence during the Nuremberg trials.
Next month, the film will be screened during Scottsdale Community College’s (SCC) Seventh Annual Genocide Awareness Week. Prior to the film’s screening, SCC recently launched a multimedia exhibit, “Filming the Camps, From Hollywood to Nuremberg: John Ford, Samuel Fuller, George Stevens,” based on the film. The exhibit is curated by Delage. The free exhibit is on display in the lobby of SCC’s Student Center.
“This is the largest exhibit we’ve ever had,” said John Liffiton, director of Genocide Awareness Week at SCC. “It’s over 2,000 square feet and consists of multiple televisions with information on them, as well as artifacts and documents.”
The exhibit will be on display through April 30 as part of a partnership with the Memorial de la Shoah, SCC and the Center for Holocaust Education and Human Dignity of the East Valley JCC.
The opening reception for the exhibit featured Jacques Fredj, executive director of Memorial de la Shoah in Paris and Gerrit Steenblik, the honorary consul of France in Phoenix.
The exhibit explores the filmmakers’ experiences during and after World War II, the footage they captured of Nazi atrocities, and the impact the war had on their careers. It also contains film and photographs of World War II, clips from the filmmakers’ pre-war careers, and artifacts on loan from Samuel Fuller’s family and 20th Century Fox’s archive.
“We know what American soldiers saw when they liberated Nazi concentration camps, because it was documented on film — by professionals,” said EVJCC board member Fred Wabnik. “Who they were, the historical importance of their work, and the effect it had on them is told in this remarkable exhibit. I attended the opening and I’m going back several times to take it all in.”
Stevens and his 44-man unit of Hollywood professionals, captured footage of the Normandy invasion before being sent to Dachau to film American troops liberating inmates of the concentration camp. His camera caught haunting images of gaunt Jewish inmates, stacked bodies and mass graves. With his personal camera, Stevens also filmed what it believed to be the only color film of the liberation.
“George Stevens underwent a major career change after the war,” said Michael Rubinoff, a historian and faculty member of the College of Integrative Sciences and Arts at Arizona State University. “Instead of making the RKO musicals, he turned to far more serious subjects.”
After the war, Stevens directed “Shane,” “Giant” and “The Diary of Anne Frank.”
Rubinoff will be on a speakers’ panel to discuss the film “From Hollywood To Nuremberg: John Ford, Samuel Fuller, George Stevens,” after its screening at SCC on April 10.
He pointed out that when Stevens’ Dachau footage was shown to the public soon after the war, a narrator spoke about the prisoners being Hungarian, Polish and Jewish, rather than explaining that all of the prisoners were Jewish regardless of nationality.
“Those were Hungarian Jews in the camp. You didn’t have Hungarian Catholics who were just all of a sudden in a German slave labor camp,” Rubinoff said. “So that was one of the real problems. They were not correctly labeling things.”
John Ford, the famed director of pre-war Western films such as “Stagecoach” and “The Grapes of Wrath,” filmed the Battle of Midway and the D-Day invasion, where he was shot and wounded. Despite filming from positions where he was an easy target for the enemy, Ford would later call himself a coward.
Ford edited Stevens’ concentration camp footage into a documentary that was used as evidence against the Nazis during the Nuremberg Trials.
As for Ford’s post-war career, his characters became more complex and conflicted. The shoot ‘em ups were gone and he began a serious exploration of the plight of Native Americans, such as in his final film “Cheyenne Autumn.”
Samuel Fuller is a different story altogether. He was not a Hollywood director. He was just a Jewish kid from Massachusetts who joined the Army. Fuller was assigned as an infantryman to the 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division, nicknamed “The Big Red One.” He faced fierce combat in North Africa, Sicily, Normandy, Belgium and Czechoslovakia. In 1945, as his unit liberated the Falkenau concentration camp in Germany, Fuller was ordered by his commanding officer to film the horrors in the camp. Fuller used a 16 millimeter camera his mother had sent him.
After the war, Fuller became a director and put out mediocre films at best — except for one movie. “The Big Red One” was based on Fuller’s own wartime experiences and opened to rave reviews in 1980. One scene depicts a soldier carrying the body of a dead Jewish child just minutes after he had given him an apple. JN
