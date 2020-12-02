From delivering groceries to helping with rent, from counseling to pastoral care, the East Valley Jewish Community Center has been busy for the last nine months helping families on the frontlines of COVID-19. With Chanukah approaching, Rabbi Michael Beyo, EVJCC’s CEO wanted to take a moment to thank the organizations that made that work possible: the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix and the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix.
“It’s very simple, just a thank you,” said Beyo. “I think it’s important for agencies and for individuals to sometimes just stop and say thank you — without end, without but, without if. Just thank you, period.”
On Sunday, Dec. 13, the EVJCC will host a free Chanukah concert for the community on Zoom, in honor of the Federation and JCF’s efforts.
Emergency funds offered by the Federation and Foundation in response to the pandemic gave the EVJCC the means to conduct outreach efforts, offering direct financial assistance to families, delivering food and medicine and carrying out counseling and chaplaincy work.
“We are an agency that is at the forefront, dealing with families that have been affected by COVID directly either because of the virus or because they lost jobs, etc.,” Beyo said. “We are there for all of these hundreds of families, and part of what we’re able to do is give thanks to the emergency funding that the Federation and the Foundation have provided us.”
The concert will feature a live performance from Yonina, an Israeli-American duo that first began sharing music in 2016 through home videos online, and released their album “Emet Pshuta” (Simple Truth) in 2017.
While Yonina’s Yoni and Nina Tokayer put plans for international in-person performances on hold since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, they’ve continued to connect with audiences virtually.
“It’s a unique experience, being able to perform online for communities around the world,” Nina Tokayer said. “It’s amazing that in one second we can cross geographical borders and connect in that kind of way, directly from our home studio, all the way to other people’s homes.”
Members of the virtual audience at the EVJCC’s Chanukah concert will have the opportunity to enjoy Chanukah songs, as well as covers of international and Israeli songs and original music from Yonina.
“We hope people will come out of the concert with a positive feeling, a message of unity and connection — to ourselves, to each other, to Israel and to our heritage,” Tokayer said.
The musicians, who live in Pardes Chana, Israel, will livestream the Dec. 13 performance from their home.
“It’s a great opportunity for our community to get to know Yonina and also to support an Israeli group,” Beyo said.
The EVJCC was able to host the event, Beyo said, thanks to the sponsorship of Alan and Carole Zeichick, and he invited other agencies to join EVJCC in thanking the Federation and Foundation for their work.
Holding the concert during Chanukah is especially fitting, Beyo said, in light of news that a COVID-19 vaccine may become available in the coming months. Two American pharmaceutical companies, Moderna and Pfizer, announced the results of Phase 3 efficacy trials in recent weeks, which showed that their vaccines were over 90% effective.
“When I first thought about it, I did not know that a vaccine would be coming soon,” Beyo said. “It just happens to be that also now we have the news ... and so together with the message of Chanukah, of light over darkness and the good winning [over] the bad, all those ideas, I felt that a Chanukah concert thanking the Federation and the Foundation would be a good idea.” JN
