Local lawyer receives accolades for book on estate planning
Jeremy Rovinsky, a Phoenix lawyer and law professor, co-wrote “Basic Trust Drafting” in order to teach paralegals how to deal with an important and technical issue. In January, he discovered his book had been listed as one of the 18 best new estate planning books for 2021 by BookAuthority, a company featured on CNN and Forbes for identifying and rating notable books in different fields of study.
Rovinsky is dean and general council for National Paralegal College in addition to teaching there. He decided to write the book because the one he and others at the school were using had become outdated after many changes to the tax code in 2017. The issues he teaches are technical, and it’s critical students have up-to-date information, so he decided to collaborate with his colleague, Stephen Haas, and write the book. He felt that they handled the tax code in a “cutting edge” way.
Both Rovinsky and Haas were surprised and pleased to discover the book is being read by so many people and getting good reviews.
The book is a bit of a departure for Rovinsky who usually writes and publishes on international law. His latest work is an article on the legislation coming out of Belgium banning Jewish ritual slaughter. In the article, “Don’t Have a Cow, Flanders,” he argues that the practice is completely in line with European law. It is already a top-10 download on the Social Science Research Network.
While it’s nice to be recognized for his book about trusts, Rovinsky said, “We didn’t write the book to win awards. We wrote it because we thought that we could really help people and make a complicated subject easier for an average person to understand.”
Phoenix neighbors pitch in to clean up anti-Semitic graffiti
On Jan. 23, Alba Rodriguez discovered her home had been vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti. Someone painted swastikas on her house in the
Willo neighborhood of central Phoenix while she and her fiancée were out
of town.
She received notifications that her doorbell was ringing again and again so she messaged neighbors to ask if anything was amiss. A neighbor saw what had happened and sent her photos of the swastikas.
“I felt targeted,” she told AZFamily.com. “I felt unsafe.”
Jeremy Schachter, a Jewish board member for the neighborhood, joined with other neighbors to help clean up.
When a friend of his sent him the photos, he reacted quickly. He lost family in the Holocaust and he felt very emotional.
“I was shocked, angered and in disbelief,” he said, via email.
“Willo, is a very diverse historic neighborhood that includes all races, creeds, religions, older, younger, gay, straight — a melting pot,” he said.
Neither Rodriguez nor her fiancée are Jewish, but they were both touched by the support they received from the Jewish community.
“My fiancée, Marcie, and I would like to thank the many people in the Jewish community, along with our neighbors, friends and so many others who have reached out to us in the wake of this disturbing incident,” Rodriguez said, via email. “It is inspiring to know how many of us in the Greater Phoenix area stand strong in the fight against hate and discrimination.”
Rodriguez’s home was the only house in the neighborhood that was vandalized.
NCJWAZ calls for action against proposed abortion legislation
On Jan. 28, the National Council of Jewish Women Arizona proposed action across the country to oppose two new anti-abortion bills currently in Arizona’s legislature.
One bill, HB 2650, would classify abortion as first-degree murder. Women and abortion providers would be charged with the high crime, and prosecutors
would be urged to seek the death penalty or life imprisonment.
“These radical and punitive abortion laws cannot be dismissed as craziness,” said Civia Tamarkin, NCJWAZ’s president. “Arizona historically has been a test model for restrictive reproductive laws, and these bills are part of the
overall game plan intended to set the stage for a Supreme Court reversal
of Roe.”
SB 1457, the bill now in the state Senate would prohibit abortion due to race, gender or genetic abnormality. It also requires cremation or interment of the remains from an abortion. It would prevent university hospitals from offering abortion services.
NCJWAZ is asking that people who oppose one or both of these bills call and write their state representatives to let them know of their opposition. It is also proposing a social media campaign against the laws. In addition, the organization encourages economic pressure against businesses, events and sports teams as was done in South Carolina to oppose that state’s transgender bathroom ban.
NCJWAZ also pointed out that Jewish tradition teaches that life does not begin before birth. Therefore, it intends to challenge the legislation on grounds that it violates the Establishment Clause of the Constitution by upholding a Christian understanding of what constitutes life. The group is asking rabbis to testify to that as well.
“It’s time to sound the alarm,” Tamarkin said, suggesting that the proposed laws are simply a way to get as many anti-abortion proposals in front of the Supreme Court until it overturns Roe v. Wade. JN
